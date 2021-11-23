"Donny van de Beek would be pleased" - Chris Sutton names his preferred candidate to become Manchester United manager

Former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton has named his preferred candidate to become the next Manchester United manager following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to the Englishman, Ajax head coach Erik Ten Hag would be the ideal option for the Red Devils. Sutton was quoted as saying:

"If I was in the United boardroom, I’d be voting for Erik ten Hag. Who hasn’t been impressed by Ajax under his guidance?

"His contract lasts until 2023, so compensation wouldn’t be crazy and United would be negotiating with a familiar face – Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar."

Should Erik Ten Hag be appointed to take charge of Manchester United, the Dutchman will have a familiar figure to work with at Old Trafford in Donny van de Beek.

The midfielder was a shining light under the tactician during his days at Ajax and Chris Sutton believes such an appointment will greatly delight him.

"I bet Donny van de Beek would be pleased with that appointment!" he said.

The Red Devils have given the nod to former midfielder Michael Carrick to be in charge of the team on a temporary basis until they appoint an interim manager.

That decision doesn't sit well with Sutton, who sees no reason why they should appoint an interim manager to hold up the role for another interim manager. He said:

"The fact that United have appointed an interim while they search for an interim is just odd. It’s amateurish. It screams of a half-hearted action.

"Where’s the ambition? Where’s the permanent manager? Why procrastinate? They’ve bowed to fan pressure without a plan. They like Mauricio Pochettino and Pochettino likes them. If that’s the case, go and get him now."

Who else is on Manchester United's managerial targets list?

Erik Ten Hag's success with Ajax has apparently caught the eye of Manchester United

Apart from Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United are said to be considering a swoop for PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino. The tactician is reportedly keen on a switch to Old Trafford, with a decision expected to come in the coming days.

Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers, Luis Enrique and Didier Deschamps have also been linked with the Red Devils in recent days. It remains to be seen who will get the nod.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar