Donny van de Beek sends message to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his lack of game time

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has sent a cryptic message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his lack of game time so far. The Dutchman was signed from Ajax for £40m this summer but has struggled to cement a place in the starting eleven for the Red Devils. Solskjaer has instead opted to slowly ease the player into the team, much to the frustration of United fans.

The Dutchman is yet to start for Manchester United in the Premier League; all of his involvements so far have been from the bench. Van de Beek scored his first goal for the Red Devils in his very first game against Crystal Palace. However, he was ignored by Solskjaer in United’s game against Chelsea over the weekend, despite being on the bench.

Solskjær on Van de Beek: "Don't worry about that, he will get his games — it is easy to say who should be playing, more difficult to say who shouldn't." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 24, 2020

Van de Beek did start in the UEFA Champions League game against RB Leipzig but was replaced in the middle of the second half, and Manchester United went on to scored four goals in his absence. With Arsenal waiting for the Red Devils on Sunday, the Dutchman expressed his desire to be involved in such crunch games.

Van de Beek is desperate to appear for Manchester United against Arsenal

Van de Beek is yet to start for Manchester United in the Premier League

The Manchester United midfielder stressed that while training was nice, the games were the real reason why people played football.

"Players always want to play games. Training is also nice, but the games… this is why you’re playing football."

He also pointed out that big games are a chance for Manchester United to improve themselves.

"I think a lot of games [means] we can improve always and I am sure that we will win more if we stay in the focus."

Van de Beek called for continued focus ahead of the Arsenal game.

"Arsenal have showed that they have really good players, and I mean we need to be focused. We won yesterday and everybody’s happy and it’s good for the confidence and everything, but now we must go on to that game."

"A lot of big games are coming up now. A lot of games. We need to stay in the focus and then I’m sure that we make more nice wins."

The Dutchman also praised hat-trick hero Marcus Rashford, who helped Manchester United win 5-0 against the Bundesliga side.

"He’s an amazing player. I see already from day one [and] the moment that I arrived here his quality, and he’s also a really good guy. He’s always working hard and [is] really talented."

"I like him also a person, and I’m really happy for him. He’s already a big player and will show a lot more of his quality – I’m sure about that."