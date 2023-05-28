"I don’t get that" - Former Chelsea player questions new owners over Mason Mount decision

Tony Cascasrino has claimed that he is surprised at Chelsea owners not doing all they can to get Mason Mount to sign a new deal at the club. The Englishman will enter the final 12 months of his deal at the end of the season and contract talks have staled.

Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly shown interest in the midfielder. However, none of the clubs are willing to match Chelsea's £80 million asking price for their two-time Player of the Season winner, as per reports.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cascasrino claimed that Mount should be a player Chelsea keep at all costs. He wants his former club to work on the deal and get the Englishman to stay put at Stamford Bridge. he said:

“They’ve invested all this money into transfers and bringing in new players, and Mason is only just turned 24, he’s an England regular. I knew there were things going on at the start of the season, that there was something going on with Mason that didn’t seem right and Chelsea didn’t seem to want to get too involved in negotiating then. They’re still in the same place now and I don’t get it."

He continued:

“Bayern Munich are interested as well, so there’s Bayern, Man United, Liverpool and Arsenal - you could argue four or the ten biggest clubs in Europe, if not the world, they all want him, but Chelsea are not going to push the boat out to keep him? I don’t get that."

Cascarino added:

"He’s a player who is tenacious. He’s not the most gifted technically, but he’s got an incredible attitude, a desire to run hard, to chase, he’ll chip in with goals, too. I think there’s a lot of stuff Mason does for the team. He’ll never be the star, but he’ll always be an excellent team player.”

Mount signed a new deal in 2019 and will be entering the final 12 months at the end of the season. He registered 29 goals and assists for the club in the 2021-22 season under Thomas Tuchel.

What next for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount?

Mason Mount reportedly wants a shorter contract than what has been offered to him by Chelsea. The new owners at Stamford Bridge are looking to tie down the players to long terms deals, something which was accepted by Reece James, and Armando Broja earlier this season.

The Athletic added last week that Mount was leaning towards a move to Manchester United if he cannot continue at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are open to the sale, but the valuation are wide apart.

Daily Mail reported that the Red Devils were looking to offer £55 million for the midfielder. However, reports earlier this month suggested the Blues were demanding at least £80 million.

Mount has had a poor season this time around, scoring three goals and laying down six assists in 35 games. It has complicated the circumstances around his extension. However, the the 24-year-old has shown enough potential to be a world-class player on his day and Chelsea will be aware of what selling him to a direct rival could mean for the club.

