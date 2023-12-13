Fans reacted to PSG scrapping through to the UEFA Champions League knockouts following a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday (December 13).

The Parisians started the day second in the group, two points clear of AC Milan and Newcastle United. They needed to avoid defeat at Dortmund to be sure of reaching the knockouts, regardless of the result of the other group game between Milan and Newcastle.

As things transpired, Dortmund took the lead through Karim Adeyemi in the 51st minute. Newcastle were ahead at that point and were going through as runner-ups at the Parisians' expense.

However, Luis Enrique's side hit back through Warren Zaire-Emery five minutes later and poured forward in search of a winner. Dortmund lacked enterprise to bag the winner as the game wore on, as they only needed to avoid defeat to win the group.

PSG captain Kylian Mbappe had a goal disallowed for offside as a draw ensued, sending the Parisians through to the Round of 16 behind BvB. The result of the other game - Milan winning 2-1 - mattered not, but things could have turned out differently.

Fans were far from happy with Mbappe and Co's display, with one tweeting:

"Dortmund had 1 job"

Another chimed in:

"Mbappe ducked the Ansu Fati test," suggesting PSG's potential UEFA Europa League tie with Brighton & Hove Albion had they lost on the night.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Eventually, the Parisians were through to the knockouts, but for the third straight year, they failed to win their group. Moreover, they have not kept a clean sheet in the competition in 16 games now.

How has PSG captain Kylian Mbappe fared this season?

PSG captain Kylian Mbappe

PSG captain Kylian Mbappe has made a decent start to the season. In 20 games across competitions, he has netted 18 times and has also provided two assists.

Fifteen of those goals have come in Ligue 1, where the Parisians are on course for another title - leading second-placed Nice (32) by four points after 15 games. Enrique's side have lost just once in the league, winning 11.

However, they have fared far worse in Europe, winning only two of their six games and losing as many. That included a 4-1 defeat at Newcastle, one of their worst defeats in the competition.

Mbappe scored against all three teams in the Parisians' Champions League group but drew blanks away from home. The Parisians lost two of those games.