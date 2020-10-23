Douglas Costa gives his opinion on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Robert Lewandowski debate

Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa has revealed to Sports Bild that he always wanted to return to Bayern Munich before giving his opinion on the Robert Lewandowski vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

The Brazilian won two consecutive league titles with Bayern Munich, with his performances attracting the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Douglas Costa was loaned out to Juventus in 2017 and won a domestic double with the club in his first season. On 7th June 2018, Juventus made his loan move permanent.

However, the 30-year-old has failed to impress at Juventus, after suffering from a series of injuries, and struggling to secure his spot in the Juventus starting XI. Costa played 42 games for Juventus in the Serie A and was able to register only two goals.

The Brazilian was linked with a host of clubs this summer, as he seeked a move away from Juventus in search of more game time. Bayern Munich signed Costa on loan in the final weeks of the transfer window.

The European champions were desperate to sign a replacement for Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho, who left Bayern after enjoying successful loan spells.

Douglas Costa reveals that he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is at a higher level than Robert Lewandowski

1. FC Dueren v FC Bayern Muenchen - DFB Cup: First Round

Costa told the German publication that he remained in contact with his former teammates at Bayern when he was playing for Juventus and always looked forward to a return to the Allianz Arena.

When talking about his football journey Costa was quoted saying:

"I had the luck and the privilege of playing with great champions, Neymar in the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. Now I play with Robert Lewandowski, the best in Europe. If you only look at the numbers though, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be at a higher level."

Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski had his most prolific goal-scoring campaign last season, scoring an astonishing 55 goals in all competitions. The Pole finished the season as the top scorer in three different competition, all of which Bayern won to complete a historic treble.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, seems to be getting better with age. The 35-year-old scored 31 goals last season in the Serie A, leading Juventus to another league title.

Douglas Costa, however, believes Cristiano Ronaldo is on a higher level than Robert Lewandowski because of his sheer goal-scoring numbers over a long period of time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has arguably been one of the best players in world football for well over a decade and has five Ballon D'or awards to prove it. Robert Lewandowski, though, is one of the top three players in the world now along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.