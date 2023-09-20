"Downgrade on De Gea", "Getting ridiculous" - Fans call out Andre Onana as he makes massive error in Manchester United vs Bayern Munich

Fans have lambasted Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana for his error that led to Bayern Munich opening the scoring in a marquee UEFA Champions League clash in Munich on Wednesday (September 20).

The visitors unexpectedly dominated proceedings, but the early good work came undone when Onana spilled a routine chance in the 29th minute. Allowed a bit too much time and space by the United defense, Leroy Sane exchanged a neat one-two with Harry Kane before firing a low left-footed shot at Onana.

The Cameroonian custodian ought to have kept that out but let it slip through his fingers. Four minutes later, Serge Gnabry added insult to injury, doubling the hosts lead as Manchester United trailed 2-0 at the break.

Fans had a go at Onana, who arrived from last season's Champions League finalists Inter Milan, as a replacement for David de Gea, who left on a free transfer.

One fan tweeted:

"How did they downgrade on De Gea?"

Another chimed in:

"Nah man this is getting ridiculous"

Here're the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Erik ten Hag's side pulled one back four minutes into the second half through new signing Rasmus Hojlund, but Kane restored Bayern's two-goal lead just four minutes later.

Sane then hit the woodwork as a rampant Bayern side laid siege to the United goal.

What did Stephen Warnock say about Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane's penalty against Manchester United?

Harry Kane

Harry Kane has made a splendid start to life at Bayern Munich since arriving on a €100 million move from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. The 30-year-old has bagged five goals and an assist in six games across competitions.

His latest strike came in the ongoing Champions League clash against Manchester United. Kane confidently tucked away his penalty to the bottom corner, despite the United custodian diving the right way.

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock hailed Kane's penalty, saying on BBC Radio 5 Live:

"That is a vital penalty at a crucial time in the game. They get an opportunity to extend their lead again and Harry Kane takes it. It is a lovely penalty."

The goal made Kane the first English player to score a Champions goal for Bayern Munich. The Spurs all-time top scorer has now scored five times in as many starts for his new club.