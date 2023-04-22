“Drives me mad” – Tim Sherwood says Manchester United star with ‘miserable face’ is annoying to watch

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has given a damning assessment of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial.

Martial has endured an injury-ridden season at Old Trafford, featuring 20 times across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. He has had three injuries, which has been a problem for the Red Devils.

Sherwood has become irritated with Martial, particularly his conduct when he's fit and playing. He feels that the French forward doesn't look like he enjoys playing his football, telling Sky Sports:

“(Anthony) Martial drives me mad. If I was a manager. He just annoys me looking at him, his miserable face. He don’t want to run. You’re playing for the biggest club in the world; just enjoy it.”

Martial is known for his lackadaisical approach in games, often trudging around the pitch when his team are in disarray. He was in a similar mood during Manchester United's 3-0 (5-2) defeat to Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

However, Martial was forced off in the second half of that game due to another injury. Speculation has grown over his future, with Erik ten Hag looking to make alterations to his squad. It wouldn't be surprising if the Red Devils have finally grown tired of the striker's fitness issues.

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka explains Ten Hag role on his transformation

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been back to his best under Erik ten Hag.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka started this season as an outcast at Manchester United. The English right-back had a torrid 2021-22 season and was displaced by Diogo Dalot in the starting XI.

However, since the turn of the year, Wan-Bissaka has been in fine form, breaking back into the first-team picture. He has made 26 appearances, providing one assist and has been more of a threat going forward than he was last term.

Wan-Bissaka has touched on his transformation under Ten Hag, explaining what the Dutchman wants from his full-backs, telling The Telegraph:

“I think it’s getting involved more in the higher part of the pitch, which is what the manager wants. That is what I’ve been giving him. He wants the full-back and winger to be on opposite lines, so if one is outside, the other is inside. That is what has been happening in the games on both sides of the pitch."

The English full-back joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace in 2019 for £50 million. There were murmurs that Wan-Bissaka could leave the club last summer, but his impressive form has turned heads.

