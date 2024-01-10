“Dumbf**k! You are a piece of filth”: Chelsea-linked Victor Osimhen blasts Kvaratskhelia’s agent for transfer claim about him

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has blasted teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent Mamuka Jugeli, who recently claimed that Osimhen will move to Saudi Arabia in the 2024 summer transfer window. However, the forward quashed the rumor.

The furious Nigeria international took to Instagram to make a post after Jugeli's comments about his future surfaced. Osimhen didn't mince his words and slammed his teammate's agent for making false claims.

He wrote:

“Dear Mamuka Jugeli, you are a piece of filth and a disgrace. I'm embarrassed at your sense of reasoning.”

The 25-year-old further added:

“Dumb f*ck! KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH!”

Expand Tweet

After leading Napoli to the Serie A title last season, the striker was linked to a summer exit with the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid, with other European giants reportedly keeping tabs. However, he ended up signing a new contract that would see him stay at the club until 2026.

Some reports claim that the player's new contract has a release clause of around €120 million.

What Kvaratskhelia’s agent said about Chelsea target Victor Osimhen's future

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent Mamuka Jugeli apparently questioned Victor Osimhen's loyalty to Napoli and claimed that he would move to Saudi Arabia in the upcoming summer transfer window.

He said in an interview with Georgia's 1Tv (via La Gazzetta dello Sport):

“Osimhen signed a new contract, but do you really think he will spend his entire career at Napoli? I can already tell you he will go to Saudi Arabia next summer. Napoli have raised his salary.”

Chelsea-linked Osimhen scored 31 goals across competitions, including 26 in Serie A, last term as Napoli won the league title. So far this season, he has scored seven goals in the league and one in the Champions League in 17 appearances.