Dwight Yorke explains what Manchester United must do to attract players like Kylian Mbappe

Former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke has offered his say on what the Red Devils need to do to attract players like Kylian Mbappe. Yorke explained that the Premier League giants need to attain success on the pitch in order to be attractive to football's finest talents.

It goes without saying that Kylian Mbappe is nearing the end of the road at PSG. The French forward is already in the final year of his contract with the Parisians and will become a free agent at the end of the season unless he pens a new deal.

As it stands, it doesn't look like the attacker will commit to a new contract at the Parc des Princes as he looks determined to pursue a move away from the club. This has put a host of European heavyweights on red alert, including the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Manchester United, on their part, would love to have a player of Kylian Mbappe's ability donning their colors but Dwight Yorke doesn't think the Red Devils have the pull right now. According to the Trinidadian, United need to return to dominating domestically if they want to be attractive to the best players in the world. He said (via The Mirror):

“I think Man United has always had the pulling power to attract players like Mbappe, but the success on the pitch in recent years hasn’t been able to back that up, and that’s why Manchester United are struggling to attract the best players in the world.”

He added:

“I learned from Sir Alex that in order to attract the best players, you need to dominate domestically – something that’s happening across the city. Manchester City have been able to attract the world’s best players due to their success.”

Can Manchester United afford Kylian Mbappe?

Although their chances are almost non-existent, Manchester United do indeed have the capacity to sign a player like Kylian Mbappe. The Red Devils remain the biggest club in England and are still doing well financially despite their on-field struggles.

The icing on the cake is that the attacker could be available on a free transfer at the end of the season if he doesn't renew his deal with PSG. But any club that signs him will still need to attend to his gargantuan wage demands.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Kylian Mbappe currently has a net worth of €180 million as per Transfermarkt. It remains to be seen if PSG will try to sell him in the winter or persuade him to sign a new contract instead.