EA FC 24 Premier League POTM nominees revealed for February: Saka and Foden lead the way

EA Sports has revealed the list of EA FC 24 Premier League POTM nominees for February, with the young English duo of Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden being the main contenders. They are two of the most promising and consistent youngsters in the sport today, and their performances over the course of the month in the English top flight could earn them an SBC version in Ultimate Team.

The competition is ramping up in the Premier League, with reigning Champions Manchester City attempting to catch up to Liverpool FC at the top of the table and retain their title and Arsenal right on their tail, all separated by a single point.

Phil Foden has been a key player in their lineup, helping them secure multiple victories. Similarly, Bukayo Saka has been the main man for Arsenal in their bid for the title as well.

The EA FC 24 Premier League POTM nominees include big names like Saka, Foden and others

Similar to previous instances, the winner of the EA FC 24 Premier League POTM fan vote will receive an SBC version in Ultimate Team. It is a prestigious accolade, and with players like Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden being in the running, gamers will certainly be excited to see which athlete emerges victorious.

Both players already possess overpowered special cards in Ultimate Team. While the Manchester City star has a TOTY Honorable Mentions version, the Arsenal FC winger possesses a UEFA TOTGS variant. Both these cards are exceptional in their own right, and their potential POTM SBC item will undoubtedly be even better.

Which players are featured in the list of EA FC 24 Premier League POTM nominees?

These are the athletes nominated for the award:

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal FC)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Joao Gomes (Wolves)

Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United)

Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham)

Pascal Gross (Brighton)

While Saka and Foden are the most popular names in this list, new Manchester United signing Rasmus Hojlund also has a good shot at winning the vote due to his recent run of form.

Although an unfortunate injury has halted his record-breaking goal-scoring run, the Danish striker has been scoring regularly and winning games single-handedly for the Red Devils. He is even more exceptional on the virtual pitch with his recently released Future Stars version in Ultimate Team.

To vote for your pick amongst these EA FC 24 Premier League POTM nominees, you can visit the official EA Sports FC account on Twitter or directly go to plpotm.easports.com.