“Easy to get it done because the player really wants to come” - John Obi Mikel tells Chelsea they can sign Manchester United and Arsenal linked star

John Obi Mikel has claimed that it would be very easy for Chelsea to sign Victor Osimhen this summer amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United. He revealed that the Blues came close to agreeing a deal last summer and both sides wanted it done.

Speaking on his podcast, Mikel claimed that Alexander Isak and Osimhen are the best options for Chelsea this summer. He believes that the two are the best strikers available for his former side and said:

"We almost got the deal done for Osimhen last summer. The club wanted the player and the player wanted to come as well. I know exactly where we stopped. If we have to pick it up again in the summer, it's just pretty easy to get it done because the player really wants to come to the football club.

"If you're talking about a striker to come in and help Chelsea Football Club, you have to talk about Alexander Isak and you have to talk about Victor Osimhen. For me, these are the top two strikers. If we were able to get one of those guys they would definitely help for next season in terms of being able to compete to win the Premier League."

The Blues tried to work on a loan move for Osimhen last summer, but Napoli were reluctant to sanction the move. The Nigerian also had interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. Al Ahli also tried to sign him before he moved to Galatasaray on loan for the season.

John Obi Mikel backs Enzo Maresca to help Chelsea get better

John Obi Mikel has claimed that Enzo Maresca is the right manager for Chelsea and the Blues should keep the Italian in charge for next season. He claims that the former Leicester City boss has improved the squad and the tactics are clear on the pitch.

He said via Metro:

"It's going well I think. I like Maresca, I've said it before. I think he's a great manager, I think he's a manager that has improved this squad from where we were when he took over. The way the team play now, you can see there is a bit of an identity with the way we want to play, the way the fans want to see the Chelsea team play."

The Blues are fourth in the Premier League table with nine games left this season. They are 21 points behind league leaders Liverpool, but are just nine points behind second placed Arsenal.

