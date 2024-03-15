"Easy" - Piers Morgan predicts Arsenal's route to UEFA Champions League glory after drawing Bayern in quarterfinals

Arsenal will face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and Piers Morgan is confident they'll go all the way and become European champions.

The Gunners have been drawn against the Bundesliga giants. It will see former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane return to the Emirates for the first time since leaving north London last summer.

The first leg takes place at the Emirates on April 9 and Bayern fans will be banned from attending. UEFA have punished them for throwing fireworks on the pitch during their last 16 tie against Serie A side Lazio.

The second leg commences on April 16 at the Allianz Arena. Arsenal will have torrid memories of their last outing there as they suffered a 5-1 loss in the 2016-17 Champions League last 16.

However, Morgan backed Mikel Arteta's men to prevail against the six-time European champions. The British broadcaster posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Arsenal. We’ll beat Bayern, beat City in the semis, then beat Barca in the final. Easy."

The Gunners booked their place in the quarterfinals after a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory against Primeira Liga giants FC Porto. The two sides settled on a 1-1 draw on aggregate over two legs.

Should Arteta's troops beat Bayern they'll face the winners of reigning European champions Manchester City and record-holders Real Madrid. The draw also determined this season's semifinals. The other side of the draw saw Barcelona drawn against Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid drawn against Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown thinks his former club have a 'good chance' of beating Bayern

Harry Kane had much joy in the north London derby.

The Gunners will be looking for revenge against Bayern. They suffered an embarrassing 10-2 loss on aggregate to the Bundesliga giants in the 2016-17 Champions League last 16.

However, the north Londoners have been in fine form under Arteta and could be viewed as slight favorites. Thomas Tuchel's side have faltered this season, losing ground in the Bundesliga title race and the former Chelsea boss is leaving this summer.

Keown alluded to Kane's return to the Emirates when analyzing the draw. The iconic former defender told talkSPORT:

"It's interesting, Harry Kane was at Arsenal. 10 points behind Leverkusen, a good chance for Arsenal to progress into the next round of the competition."

Kane, 30, started his career in the Gunners' youth academy before leaving aged nine. He became a north London derby hero during his time at rivals Tottenham and wreaked havoc against his former club.

The England captain conjured up 14 goals in 19 matches, making him the north London derby's leading scorer. He will be eager to knock Arteta's side out of Europe's elite club competition.