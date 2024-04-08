“Easy win for Real Madrid” “Bad news for City” - Fans convinced Manchester City will lose quarter-final 1st leg after big Fabrizio Romano update

Manchester City and Real Madrid are preparing for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, April 9.

The Cityzens have traveled to the Spanish capital without two key players as defenders Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake have been ruled out for the contest.

After reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted the news, fans flocked to the comments section, with most believing that Manchester City would lose the game.

Here are some of the reactions:

"It's gonna be an easy win for Real Madrid lol," one fan commented.

"Yo oo This is really bad news for city," another fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to Walker and Ake missing the clash.

Rodrygo says Manchester City was not an opponent Real Madrid wanted to face

Manchester City and Real Madrid are preparing for their third straight meeting in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. The two European powerhouses have split victories, with the Cityzens winning last year's tie while Los Blancos emerged victorious in 2022.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo opened up about the upcoming clash and admitted that his side didn't want to face reigning champions Manchester City.

"It brings back good memories but also bad ones. This was an opponent that, to be honest, we didn’t want to face. And they think the same as well: they didn’t want to play against us. It’s a game that everyone expects to be the final, but it’s going to be now," Rodrygo said, via The Guardian.

"Man City are very good, but our team is also very strong. It’s going to be good to meet them again. There are no bad or medium [City] players.It’s very annoying to play against them but I believe in our team," he added.

The winner of the tie will go on to face either Bayern Munich or Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

