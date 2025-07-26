Eddie Howe provides clear clarity on contract talks with Alexander Isak after reports of him wanting to leave amid Liverpool interest 

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that there are no ongoing talks over a new deal with Alexander Isak, amid interest from Liverpool. The Sweden international's future is hanging in the balance after reports suggested that he could move away in the summer.

Even if this is the case, it seems as though the Magpies will do their best to attain maximum value for the number nine. With three years still left on Isak's contract at St.James' Park, it is believed that Newcastle United will demand about £150 million for his services.

Speaking about any ongoing negotiations with the 25-year-old, Howe said in Singapore (via Express):

"There are no contract talks taking place. That will be for a later date, potentially. I certainly hope he stays. It is football, who knows what the future may bring."

Liverpool are seemingly on the hunt for a new number nine, with Darwin Nunez having failed to establish himself in this spot. The likes of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz shared the burden up top at latter points in the 2024/25 campaign.

As a result, it isn't surprising to see Arne Slot eying a move for a prolific forward like Isak. Last season, he made 34 appearances in the Premier League, bagging 23 goals and six assists.

A move to Anfield will certainly be tempting for Isak. He will most likely get regular minutes and become a part of the current Premier League champions' squad.

Bayern Munich back in contact with Liverpool's Luis Diaz over a summer move- Reports

Luis Diaz in action

Bayern Munich are seemingly not giving up on their approaches for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz this summer. According to Sky Sports, the German giants have already had a bid of £58.5 million rejected earlier in this window.

Despite this setback, the Bundesliga outfit are keen on acquiring the Colombia international's services. Diaz has shown that he can operate in various positions, having played out wide and through the middle as a number nine for the Reds.

While Bayern Munich are still looking to sign the player, Liverpool are staying strong on the fact that the former Porto man is not for sale this summer. He is still considered a key player at Anfield, albeit with two years left on his current deal.

Up until this point, Diaz has made 148 appearances across competitions for the Merseyside team, bagging 41 goals and 23 assists.

