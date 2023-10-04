"Eddie Howe schooling Luis Enrique" "Mbappe has Madrid on his mind" - Twitter erupts as Newcastle claim famous win against PSG in UCL

Newcastle United conjured up one of the greatest nights (October 4) in the club's history to beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 4-1 with Kylian Mbappe practically a bystander throughout.

Miguel Almiron sent St James' Park into hysteria when he netted the opener in the 17th minute. A silly mistake from Marquinhos was headed on by Bruno Guimaraes to Alexander Isak. The Swede's fierce shot was well saved by Parisian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma but Almiron was there to curl home a superb effort.

PSG boss Luis Enrique had spoken before the game about how well-organized Newcastle are. His decision to start four attackers was a confusing one as Howe's side looked calm in defense.

It was the Magpies' makeshift left-back Dan Burn who doubled the hosts' lead in the 39th minute. Guimaraes sent a brilliant cross toward the English defender who headed past Donnarumma. A VAR check took place and once the goal was awarded, the stadium erupted.

Guimaraes was somewhat lucky not to be given his marching orders in the 45+7th minute. The Brazilian appeared to punch Manuel Ugarte on the back of the head, sending the Uruguayan midfielder to the turf. Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs decided to give the former Lyon man only a yellow card.

PSG's stars headed in at halftime with glum looks on their faces while Howe's men were roared on by fans in a packed St James' Park. Those fans had more to celebrate just five minutes after the break.

Sean Longstaff who was born and raised in Tyne unleashed a fierce right-footed effort on the right flank. Donnarumma got down to to try and deny the English midfielder but the Italian wasn't strong enough and Newcastle took a remarkable 3-0 lead.

The Parisians hit back in the 56th minute through Lucas Hernandez who met a brilliant cross from teenager Warren Zaire-Emery. Enrique's men were finally showing signs of life having looked stunned by the relentless hosts.

PSG looked to get themselves back in the game in the 77th minute when Ousmane Dembele tried his luck at goal. Pope was on hand to deny the speedy French winger but Enrique's men were asking questions.

Mbappe then spurned two chances in the 85th and 86th minutes and he cut a frustrated figure as his side headed towards a disappointing defeat. Newcastle fans were biting their fingernails as five minutes was added on.

They needn't fear as Fabian Schar scored an absolute stunner in the 90+1st minute. The Swiss defender started the move and finished it off with aplomb from the edge of the box, giving Donnarumma no chance.

It was a night that will live long in the memories of Newcastle fans but one that placed huge pressure on Enrique. One fan reckons the Spanish coach was outclassed by Howe in their Group F UEFA Champions League meeting:

"Eddie Howe schooling Luis Enrique."

Another fan suggests Mbappe is thinking about a future move to long-term admirers Real Madrid:

"Mbappe has Madrid on his mind."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to an unbelievable night on Tyneside:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier's son wanted to walk out with PSG star Kylian Mbappe

The PSG superstar has a fan in Kieran Trippier's son.

Newcastle skipper Kieran Trippier revealed before tonight's clash with PSG that his own son wanted to walk out as a mascot with Mbappe. The English right-back said (via The Independent):

“I was having a bit of banter with him (Tripper’s son) last night, and he said he wanted to walk out with Mbappe instead of me. I wasn’t really happy with that! He’s obsessed with him, he’s always watching his clips on YouTube."

It's no surprise given Mbappe has become one of world football's superstars. He's a FIFA World Cup winner, six-time Ligue 1 champion, and has won the Ligue 1 Golden Boot on five occasions.

The PSG star has made a scintillating start to this season albeit he was quiet tonight. He's bagged eight goals in as many games across competitions.