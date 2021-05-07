Eden Hazard apologizes to Real Madrid fans for joking with Chelsea players after UCL semi-final defeat

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has apologized to the club's fans after a video of him joking with Chelsea players following Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League semi-final defeat went viral. Hazard's gesture didn't go down well with Real Madrid fans, who heavily criticized him on social media.

Eden Hazard was happy for his former teammates 💙 pic.twitter.com/qhBpwODiAS — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 5, 2021

Hazard left Chelsea for Real Madrid in the 2019 summer transfer window for a reported sum of €150 million. The Belgian, however, has had an injury-ravaged couple of seasons with Los Blancos, only managing 40 appearances for them so far.

While he scored 110 goals and assisted 92 in seven seasons for Chelsea, he has had just 11 goal contributions for Real Madrid - four goals and seven assists - in two years.

Following widespread criticism from Real Madrid fans after the UCL semi-final defeat, Hazard, who started the second leg, took to Instagram to post an apology.

"I am sorry. I have read lots of opinions about me today and it was not my intention to offend any Real Madrid fans. It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win. The season is not over and together we must battle for La Liga. Hala Madrid," Hazard posted on his Instagram story.

Here's Eden Hazard's Instagram story, which he posted on Thursday.

🚨| Eden Hazard issues an apology to Real Madrid fans. 👏 pic.twitter.com/yD3BZIdZB3 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 6, 2021

Real Madrid knocked out of UCL but alive in La Liga title race

Real Madrid can still finish the season on a high

Real Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League semi-final by Chelsea. Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, the Blues emerged victorious 2-0 in the second leg at Stamford Bridge, condemning Real Madrid to a 3-1 defeat on aggregate.

Though Zinedine Zidane's side are out of contention on the European front, they are still very much alive in the La Liga title race. With four matches remaining in the league, Real Madrid are second in the table, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and level on points with the third-placed Barcelona.

With Atletico Madrid and Barcelona set to face off on Saturday, Real Madrid could go top of the league by winning their weekend encounter against Sevilla and if Barcelona avoid a defeat against Rojiblancos.