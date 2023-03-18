Eden Hazard's old comment resurfaces as Real Madrid draw Chelsea in the UCL for the 3rd consecutive season

Eden Hazard's old comments about Chelsea have resurfaced after the Blues drew Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The Belgium international left the west London giants in 2019 for a fee of £103.5 million with add-ons. Upon leaving the club, he said via an Instagram post (h/t @MadridXtra):

"Chelsea and Chelsea fans will always be special to me and next season I will look for your results first. I hope that we are drawn against each other in the Champions League next season and every season so we can meet again."

His wish seems to have been granted, with Chelsea and Real Madrid drawing each other in the Champions League knockout rounds for three seasons running.

Their first competitive fixture against each other came in the 2021-22 season, where they faced off in the semi-finals. Chelsea drew 1-1 in Madrid before winning the second leg 2-0 in west London. They went on to win the trophy after beating Manchester City in the final.

They met each other once again the following season, but this time, Real Madrid emerged as the victors. They won the first leg of the quarter-final tie 3-1 at Stamford Bridge before conceding three consecutive goals in the return leg.

However, an 80th-minute strike from Rodrygo Goes and a Karim Benzema goal in extra time sealed a 5-4 aggregate win for Los Merengues. They won the Champions League last campaign after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final.

Hazard, meanwhile, has had no luck against his old side. He came on for 24 minutes in the first leg of the 2020-21 semi-final and played 89 minutes in the return leg.

However, the Belgian winger made no meaningful contribution in either game. He went on to miss Madrid's clash against the Blues the following season due to injury.

Former Chelsea boss could become new Real Madrid manager - Reports

Tuchel with Borussia Dortmund.

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could succeed Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid's manager, as per German outlet BILD (h/t FourFourTwo).

He is apparently keen to become Los Blancos' new boss if and when Ancelotti leaves. The Italian tactician has confirmed that he will retire when his term with Real Madrid comes to an end.

Tuchel managed the Blues from January 2021 to September 2022 and won the UEFA Champions League in his first season at the club. The German tactician has been a free agent since being sacked by Chelsea in September in favor of Graham Potter.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, is on a contract that expires in the summer of 2024. Given his reputation and success with Los Merengues, it seems unlikely that his job will be in danger anytime soon.

