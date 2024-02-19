Eden Hazard sheds light on relationship with Carlo Ancelotti after tough time at Real Madrid 

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has said that he shares a good relationship with Carlo Ancelotti despite his unfortunate spell at Real Madrid.

Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in July 2019 for a reported transfer fee of €115 million. However, the Belgian's time at the Santiago Bernabeu did not go as planned as he suffered numerous injuries.

During his time in the Spanish capital, Hazard only made 76 appearances for Los Blancos, bagging seven goals and 12 assists in four years.

Following his departure from the Spanish capital in the summer of 2023, Hazard was linked to a move to Major League Soccer. However, the former Chelsea star decided to retire from the sport.

During a recent interview with former Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel, Hazard said that he still admires the Italian manager.

Mikel asked (via MadridXtra):

"I read somewhere your relationship with Ancelotti was not the best?"

Hazard replied:

"No, no. For me, Carlo is the best. He’s the best. I love the way he is.”

This is not the first time Hazard has lavished praise on the Italian tactician. Last year in March, Hazard said that while he doesn't speak with the Real Madrid boss, the two still have respect for each other. He said (via GOAL):

"There’s respect between Ancelotti and I. But, I’m not going to say we talk to each other because we don’t. But there will always be respect. I have to have respect for a guy like Ancelotti. For what he represents for football, and for what he’s done in his career.”

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga table with 62 points in 25 matches. Next up, they will be hosting Sevilla at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (February 25).

Kylian Mbappe signs a five-year deal with Real Madrid following his decision to leave PSG: Report

As per MARCA, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe will earn a reported annual fee between €15 million and €20 million (plus bonuses) at Real Madrid.

Last week, journalist David Ornstein claimed that Kylian Mbappe will be leaving Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season as a free agent. The news of Mbappe's potential departure from the Ligue 1 giants has ignited speculations about the Frenchman's future.

According to a recent report by MARCA's Carlos Carpio, the 25-year-old has already penned a five-year deal with Los Blancos. His contract with PSG is set to expire on June 30, hence, he will be joining Real Madrid on July 1.

The La Liga giants have been interested in signing the Frenchman in recent transfer windows. However, all attempted deals between the player and the club have failed to materialize.

Mbappe will join Los Blancos as their highest-paid player, however, he will still be required to take a huge cut in his paycheck as he is reportedly earning €75 million net per year (excluding bonuses) at PSG.