Ederson breaks Premier League record after providing assist to Omar Marmoush in Manchester City's 4-0 win over Newcastle

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson broke the record for most Premier League assists by a goalkeeper following his assist in City’s 4-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday, February 15. The Brazilian’s pass for Omar Marmoush’s goal set the tone for what turned out to be a dominant performance by the Premier League champions.

The game initially began as a tight contest, with Newcastle United successfully holding off the Cityzens for the first quarter of the game. However, Ederson’s exceptional distribution came into play when his lobbed pass found Marmoush’s run, allowing the forward to slot the ball past Martin Dubravka.

The assist marked Ederson’s sixth in the Premier League, surpassing Paul Robinson’s long-standing record. Robinson, who made 374 Premier League appearances, played for the likes of Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Blackburn Rovers, and Burnley before retiring in 2017.

Ederson certainly arrived in England with a reputation for his ball-playing ability and composure in possession. However, during his time at Manchester City, he has also developed his long-passing game, which has been instrumental in helping Guardiola’s side counter teams that use a man-marking system.

Players like Sergio Aguero and Erling Haaland have benefited from his distribution, and it now appears Marmoush could be utilized in a similar role.

Speaking after the game about breaking the assist record, he told BBC Sport (via City Xtra):

"I’m so happy to make this history, especially playing against this team marking man-to-man, the main threat is the goalkeeper. I had fast players up-front - [Omar] Marmoush, Savio, and Erling [Haaland] - and it’s so easy! Just put the ball in the space.”

Manchester City, meanwhile, bounced back after their 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League just a few days ago. This result has lifted them back into the top four, and they now sit just three points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises new signings following victory

After a heartbreaking defeat to Real Madrid, Guardiola opted to rotate his lineup, handing starts to three new signings - Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, and Abdukodir Khusanov. His decision paid off, as all three players impressed, with Marmoush scoring a first-half hat-trick.

Speaking about the performance, the Spanish tactician was pleased with how the new signings have adapted to the Premier League.

“Nico and Khusanov were extraordinary. We need to win these games to qualify for the Champions League. We have to make this kind of performance to send our people home happy. Marmoush did really well in Germany, quality and pace. I was pleased with the way he scored. Against [Leyton] Orient he missed chances, but today in the final third he was really good,” he said (via City Xtra).

Manchester City will now travel to Spain to take on Real Madrid, hoping to overturn the tie. Following their Champions League clash, they are set to face another major test, as they host league leaders Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

