Edouard Mendy names the 'indispensable' member of Chelsea's squad

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has named N'Golo Kante as an 'indispensable' member of the Blues squad. Mendy also described the Frenchman as 'a complete player' for his performances this season.

N'Golo Kante played an integral role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph this season. The former Leicester City midfielder saved his best performances for the semifinals and final to help his side win the trophy.

May 2015, unemployed and looking for a job after being released by Cherbourg.



May 2021, first African goalkeeper to win the European Cup in the Champions League era.



Speaking to L'Equipe, Mendy heaped praise on the French midfielder.

"He is someone who does not like to be in the spotlight and receive praise but he is indispensable to any team," Mendy said. "The work he does on the field is just amazing. He really is a complete player."

N'Golo Kante was not the only Chelsea star Edouard Mendy showered praise on. The goalkeeper also highlighted how Olivier Giroud set an example for the rest of the team.

"When we think of Olivier Giroud, the word example comes to mind," Mendy added. "He is an example of resilience, hard work and perseverance. A professional and an example for young people. And, above all, he's a good player and he scores when he plays. You couldn't ask for better in a group."

Edouard Mendy's plans for Chelsea future

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is a free agent. The Italian is reportedly open to joining the Blues, although Edouard Mendy is still their undisputed first-choice keeper.

Debut season ✅ Champions League winner ✅



🏆 Sum up Edouard Mendy in 2020/21 in one word!



🚫0⃣9⃣ Clean sheets

👕1⃣2⃣ Games

Mendy said the potential competition for places could help him raise his game.

"I don't set limits for myself. I try to be better and improve every day," he said. "When you're in a team like Chelsea, you have to keep in mind that you have to improve and play well. This is the only way you can win titles and impose yourself over time."

