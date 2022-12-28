"Effected me mentally" - Chelsea superstar says 2022 has been the toughest year of his life 

Chelsea superstar Reece James has claimed that 2022 has been the toughest year of his life so far.

The right-back suffered a serious knee injury in his team's 2-0 UEFA Champions League group-stage game against AC Milan at the San Siro on 11 October. He subsequently underwent surgery which ruled him out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Englishman returned to action for the first time in two-and-a-half months when his team took on AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday (27 December). However, the right-back had to be substituted in the 53rd minute when he went down with evident discomfort.

It is feared that James aggravated the same injury which kept him out of action since mid-October. Following the setback, the Chelsea right-back took to Twitter and wrote:

"2022 has been the toughest year to date. Just wanna thank you all for the support, none of you go unnoticed. It’s naturally effected me mentally, I’m currently just tryna deal with the cards I’ve been dealt. I hope your end of year is filled with peace, joy & happiness 💙."

James has emerged as one of the Premier League's most complete full-backs, with his attacking abilities complementing his defensive work rate. His absence would certainly sting manager Graham Potter.

Cesar Azpilicueta is the only defensive option the Blues boss can deploy down that flank in James' absence. The Spaniard does not offer the same attacking impetus as James, even though he is defensively solid.

Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek - two options that Potter has tried at right-wing-back in James' absence - are not known for their defensive acumen.

Chelsea confirm Reece James' expected return date

A statement by Chelsea following the right-back's injury against the Cherries has confirmed that he will be sidelined for approximately a month.

The statement, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano, reads:

"Reece James underwent assessment earlier today, scan results confirmed a setback with Reece set to be ruled out for up to a month."

This rules out the Cobham graduate for Chelsea's double-header against Manchester City in early January. It could also mean he will miss the west London outfit's showdown against Liverpool in the Premier League on 21 January.

The Blues will then take on Fulham in a London derby on 3 February at Stamford Bridge. Fans will hope that James returns by then but Potter would be wise to ensure not to rush him back into action too soon.

James has scored twice and provided as many assists in 12 games across competitions this season.

