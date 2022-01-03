"Ego of Zlatan ability of Bolasie" - Chelsea fans demand Blues to swap Lukaku for 28-year-old striker as fresh transfer link emerges 

Chelsea fans took to Twitter to demand Romelu Lukaku be swapped for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The 28-year-old forward has been surrounded by controversy following an interview where he talked about his frustration at Stamford Bridge.
According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Daily Mail), Lukaku wants to reunite with his former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.
A section of Chelsea fans on Twitter were pleased to see Lukaku linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. Some have suggested a swap-deal that would see Kane join Chelsea. On that note, here are some of the best tweets from Blues fans:
Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea from Serie A champions Inter Milan in the summer of 2021 for a club-record fee of £97.5 million. Despite being a marquee signing, the 28-year-old forward has recently fallen out with the club and manager Thomas Tuchel.
In a recent interview, Lukaku said that he was not happy at Chelsea, and was not a fan of the system Tuchel is using at the club. The 28-year-old forward also suggested that he is keen on returning to Inter Milan again.
His words did not go down well with Tuchel, who dropped him from the squad for Chelsea's game against Liverpool. The Belgian has now been linked with a move away from Chelsea, with tabloids linking him with a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.
It is worth reporting that Kane was also reported to be unsettled at Tottenham following a failed move to Manchester City last summer.
Romelu Lukaku hasn't had the best of campaigns for Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku hasn't had the best of starts to his second stint at Chelsea. The 28-year-old has struggled with form and injuries during his time at Stamford Bridge.
He has scored just seven goals and provided two assists in 18 appearances for Chelsea across competitions. The forward suffered an ankle injury in October before getting infected with COVID-19 in December.
However, the 28-year-old forward did score two goals in as many appearances for the Blues on his return. Lukaku scored and assisted in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Aston Villa before scoring against Brighton in a 1-1 draw.
It seems like his time at Chelsea is now coming to an end following his controversial interview. He was not in their squad for the league game against Liverpool, which the Blues drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.
However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Blues are not planning to sell Lukaku in January.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
It remains to be seen if Lukaku can revive his fortunes at Chelsea, or continues to be frozen out of the team.