"Ego of Zlatan ability of Bolasie" - Chelsea fans demand Blues to swap Lukaku for 28-year-old striker as fresh transfer link emerges 

Chelsea fans took to Twitter to demand Romelu Lukaku be swapped for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The 28-year-old forward has been surrounded by controversy following an interview where he talked about his frustration at Stamford Bridge.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Daily Mail), Lukaku wants to reunite with his former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.

A section of Chelsea fans on Twitter were pleased to see Lukaku linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. Some have suggested a swap-deal that would see Kane join Chelsea. On that note, here are some of the best tweets from Blues fans:

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Romelu Lukaku reportedly 'wants to reunite with his former Inter boss Antonio Conte at TOTTENHAM' trib.al/dJwigDC Romelu Lukaku reportedly 'wants to reunite with his former Inter boss Antonio Conte at TOTTENHAM' trib.al/dJwigDC

Pegsy @GregPer44138151 @MailSport Only yesterday, he wanted to go back to Inter. Fs make your mind up Romelu. @MailSport Only yesterday, he wanted to go back to Inter. Fs make your mind up Romelu.

William Webster @William21354699 @MailSport Spurs won’t pay the sort of fee that needs to buy him @MailSport Spurs won’t pay the sort of fee that needs to buy him

kevin leach @KevinleachKevin @MailSport All very well but Levy won’t come up with the cash big talk short arms and long pockets @MailSport All very well but Levy won’t come up with the cash big talk short arms and long pockets

Onesmo Simon @OnesmoSimon1 @MailSport 😂😂 let him go whene3he wants....he act like a diva horrible @MailSport 😂😂 let him go whene3he wants....he act like a diva horrible

Silky Smooth @Gibson3G @MailSport He doesn't want Madrid barca or bayern again? Ego of Zlatan ability of bolasie @MailSport He doesn't want Madrid barca or bayern again? Ego of Zlatan ability of bolasie

Russell Lewis @Russell95402372 @MailSport Ok £100m then you can go with my blessing but we all know that mob ain’t got it 👋🏻 @MailSport Ok £100m then you can go with my blessing but we all know that mob ain’t got it 👋🏻

AWiv @adamwood4iv @MailSport Yes pliz swap with kane swap players swap wages we are ready at Chelsea over to you spuds @MailSport Yes pliz swap with kane swap players swap wages we are ready at Chelsea over to you spuds

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea from Serie A champions Inter Milan in the summer of 2021 for a club-record fee of £97.5 million. Despite being a marquee signing, the 28-year-old forward has recently fallen out with the club and manager Thomas Tuchel.

In a recent interview, Lukaku said that he was not happy at Chelsea, and was not a fan of the system Tuchel is using at the club. The 28-year-old forward also suggested that he is keen on returning to Inter Milan again.

His words did not go down well with Tuchel, who dropped him from the squad for Chelsea's game against Liverpool. The Belgian has now been linked with a move away from Chelsea, with tabloids linking him with a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

It is worth reporting that Kane was also reported to be unsettled at Tottenham following a failed move to Manchester City last summer.

Romelu Lukaku hasn't had the best of campaigns for Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku hasn't had the best of starts to his second stint at Chelsea. The 28-year-old has struggled with form and injuries during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He has scored just seven goals and provided two assists in 18 appearances for Chelsea across competitions. The forward suffered an ankle injury in October before getting infected with COVID-19 in December.

However, the 28-year-old forward did score two goals in as many appearances for the Blues on his return. Lukaku scored and assisted in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Aston Villa before scoring against Brighton in a 1-1 draw.

It seems like his time at Chelsea is now coming to an end following his controversial interview. He was not in their squad for the league game against Liverpool, which the Blues drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Blues are not planning to sell Lukaku in January.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Club still not planning to sell/offload Romelu in January. Thomas Tuchel will meet with Romelu Lukaku in the coming hours to discuss about his interview, feelings and behaviour looking for a solution. Chelsea are not commenting - waiting for manager decision. 🔵 #CFC Club still not planning to sell/offload Romelu in January. Thomas Tuchel will meet with Romelu Lukaku in the coming hours to discuss about his interview, feelings and behaviour looking for a solution. Chelsea are not commenting - waiting for manager decision. 🔵 #CFCClub still not planning to sell/offload Romelu in January. https://t.co/sqdLCzjuH3

It remains to be seen if Lukaku can revive his fortunes at Chelsea, or continues to be frozen out of the team.

Edited by Bhargav