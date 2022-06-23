Eight people to be tried for homicide after prosecutors said Diego Maradona died due to 'omissions' by doctors, nurses and a psychologist

Eight medical professionals, including doctors, nurses and a psychologist, who all cared for football icon Diego Maradona will be tried for homicide.

Maradona died from a cardiac arrest in November 2020 at the age of 60. His death stunned the sporting world, prompting three days of national mourning in Argentina.

Sky Sports has reported that the prosecuters for the case have claimed that the former Argentina manager's death was the result of "omissions" by his caregivers.

In a 236-page document seen by Reuters, the judge in charge of the case questioned "the behaviours, active or by omission, of each of the accused which led to and contributed to the realisation of the harmful result."

It also mentioned that the eight individuals involved have been accused of "simple homicide," which means taking life with intent. Charges for such crimes can carry a prison sentence of between eight and 25 years.

The defendants named in the ruling were Maradona's neurosurgeon and personal doctor Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, psychologist Carlos Diaz, nurses Gisella Madrid and Ricardo Almiron and their boss Mariano Perroni, as well as doctors Pedro Di Spagna and Nancy Forlini.

All of the people named have denied responsibilty for Maradona's death. The judge stated that the lawyers for some of the accused have requested for the case to be thrown out.

Mario Baudry, a lawyer for one of Maradona's sons, told Reuters that the World Cup winner was "in a situation of helplessness" by the time of his death.

Diego Maradona leaves nearly unmmatched legacy in football

The worldwide reaction to Maradona's death spoke volumes about how well respected he was within the sport.

The legendary number 10 is arguably best remembered for his performances during the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. He captained his Argentina side to their second tournament triumph in eight years.

Diego Maradona also scored the FIFA goal of the century during that tournament. He made a mazy run against England where he beat five players before scoring. His exploits secured victory for the South American giants.

Following a controversial exit from Barcelona in 1984, the diminutive playmaker went on to become a Napoli icon. He helped guide the side to the only two Scudettos in their history. The Naples club even named their stadium after Diego Maradona following his death.

The often-controversial South American went on to manage his nation at the 2010 World Cup. However, he was criticised for his bizarre style of management as the Albiceleste were knocked out in the quarter-finals.

