"Either gonna be a hattrick or a disasterclass" - Barcelona fans provide mixed reaction as star man included in XI to face PSG

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Oct 01, 2025 18:28 GMT
L to R: Hansi Flick and Barcelona fans (Images via Getty and X/@
L to R: Hansi Flick and Barcelona fans (Images via Getty and X/@

Barcelona fans online shared mixed feelings about Ferran Torres starting in their UEFA Champions League league phase clash against Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) on October 1. Torres started as the sole striker in place of the usual starter, Robert Lewandowski.

Ad

Hansi Flick's starting XI against PSG did not feature his strongest XI due to multiple players being unavailable due to injuries. Wojciech Szczesny starts at the goal in the absence of regular starter Joan Garcia. The backline features Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, and Gerard Martin. Frenkie de Jong and Pedri form the midfield with Dani Olmo as the attacking midfielder.

Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, and Ferran Torres form the attack. Raphinha is notably unavailable due to injury, while Lewandowski remains on the bench despite being available.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans took to X to react to Barcelona's starting XI, with many showing mixed feelings about Hansi Flick starting Ferran Torres over Robert Lewandowski. One X user wrote:

"This is either gonna be a hattrick or a disasterclass, no in between."
Ad

Fans continued to share similar thoughts about the lineup:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Culers continued to share different points of view about Torres starting over Lewandowski:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Ferran Torres has scored four times and set up another one in eight outings across competitions so far this season. While Robert Lewandowski's experience could help Barcelona, Torres has helped the Catalans in multiple big games last season. The Polish legend, however, is expected to come off the bench to make a difference.

"We’re favourites" - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick makes bold claim ahead of UCL clash against Paris Saint-Germain

Hansi Flick press conference before UEFA Champions League match against PSG - Source: Getty
Hansi Flick press conference before UEFA Champions League match against PSG - Source: Getty

In the pre-match press conference ahead of facing PSG in the UCL, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick shared his thoughts on the big game. The German tactician called the team the "favorites" to win the clash and said (via Diario AS):

Ad
"We have to work on our game plan. Tomorrow we are not going to have it easy, because PSG also want the ball, they press well. From the first second to the final minute, we have to play at our highest level. This is the Champions League. We are Barcelona. We’re favourites, but this is hard work, a long road."
Ad

This is the first time the Catalans will clash against PSG after they were eliminated by the latter in the 2023-24 season. The season was Xavi's last one as manager before Flick took over. The LaLiga giants suffered a 6-4 aggregate loss to the Parisians in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

It remains to be seen if Barca can change the outcome this time, although both sides miss many of their key players due to injuries. Luis Enrique's side will miss juggernauts like Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in their attack.

About the author
Pratyasha Sarkar

Pratyasha Sarkar

Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.

Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratyasha Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications