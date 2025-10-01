"Either gonna be a hattrick or a disasterclass" - Barcelona fans provide mixed reaction as star man included in XI to face PSG

Barcelona fans online shared mixed feelings about Ferran Torres starting in their UEFA Champions League league phase clash against Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) on October 1. Torres started as the sole striker in place of the usual starter, Robert Lewandowski.Hansi Flick's starting XI against PSG did not feature his strongest XI due to multiple players being unavailable due to injuries. Wojciech Szczesny starts at the goal in the absence of regular starter Joan Garcia. The backline features Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, and Gerard Martin. Frenkie de Jong and Pedri form the midfield with Dani Olmo as the attacking midfielder. Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, and Ferran Torres form the attack. Raphinha is notably unavailable due to injury, while Lewandowski remains on the bench despite being available. Fans took to X to react to Barcelona's starting XI, with many showing mixed feelings about Hansi Flick starting Ferran Torres over Robert Lewandowski. One X user wrote:&quot;This is either gonna be a hattrick or a disasterclass, no in between.&quot;Daph ⁴ (Taylor’s version)🏎️🧡 @DaphneLn4_LINK@ReshadFCB This is either gonna be a hattrick or a disasterclass, no in betweenFans continued to share similar thoughts about the lineup: ` @PxxdwskiiiLINK@ReshadFCB You’re gonna regret it Hansi, you are going to regret it.TAADI PRESIDENT ™️ @TaadipresidentLINK@ReshadFCB Full 90 minutes pressing…Hopeful Ferran converts his chancesHeis Alpha𓃵 @HeissAlphaLINK@ReshadFCB Today of all days???Culers continued to share different points of view about Torres starting over Lewandowski: IntrvCuler✨️ @intrvculerLINK@ReshadFCB I prefer Lewandowski as an impact quality sub. I know many won't agree, but we need to phase out our legend at this stage of his career. Also, Ferran must be rewarded for his hardwork &amp;amp;amp; we must know that Flicks system works on pressure by front men, something Lewa cant sustain.N.Madziba🇧🇼🇧🇼🏴‍☠️ @NgaaMadzibaLINK@ReshadFCB Last season we failed against inter and one of the reasons was Lewandowski absence, now against a much more better team he is healthy and we bench himkenneth @KenstilldeyLINK@ReshadFCB Ferran turns up in these kind of big games! Prove me right my 🦈Ferran Torres has scored four times and set up another one in eight outings across competitions so far this season. While Robert Lewandowski's experience could help Barcelona, Torres has helped the Catalans in multiple big games last season. The Polish legend, however, is expected to come off the bench to make a difference.&quot;We’re favourites&quot; - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick makes bold claim ahead of UCL clash against Paris Saint-GermainHansi Flick press conference before UEFA Champions League match against PSG - Source: GettyIn the pre-match press conference ahead of facing PSG in the UCL, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick shared his thoughts on the big game. The German tactician called the team the &quot;favorites&quot; to win the clash and said (via Diario AS):&quot;We have to work on our game plan. Tomorrow we are not going to have it easy, because PSG also want the ball, they press well. From the first second to the final minute, we have to play at our highest level. This is the Champions League. We are Barcelona. We’re favourites, but this is hard work, a long road.&quot;This is the first time the Catalans will clash against PSG after they were eliminated by the latter in the 2023-24 season. The season was Xavi's last one as manager before Flick took over. The LaLiga giants suffered a 6-4 aggregate loss to the Parisians in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. It remains to be seen if Barca can change the outcome this time, although both sides miss many of their key players due to injuries. Luis Enrique's side will miss juggernauts like Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in their attack.