"Either way I will be playing for a big club in 2023" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe drops hint on future 

Kylian Mbappe has dropped a hint about his future but has only made it more confusing for fans. The Frenchman claims he was disappointed not to join Real Madrid but is enjoying his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Los Blancos were keen on signing Mbappe in the summer and made two bids for the striker. However, PSG were unwilling to let go of their prized asset and rejected Real Madrid's advances.

Kylian Mbappe is yet to sign a new deal at PSG and is free to negotiate with other clubs from January. Speaking with Amazon Prime regarding his future, he said:

"I don't know what I will do. It is not an easy to make. But, either way, I'll be playing for a big club in 2023. At first I was disappointed [not to leave]. But, I am not playing in the third division, I am at a club that wants to win the Champions League. I am Parisian, I have my family here and I feel good. I have always said that, I just wanted to discover something else."

Karim Benzema claims PSG's Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has been open about Kylian Mbappe's possible move to Real Madrid and has repeatedly spoken about it over the last few months. The Frenchman claims the PSG star wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu and has admitted it himself.

"He [Kylian Mbappé] said it himself, he wants to see and experience something else. He will play for Real Madrid some day, I don't know when but he will come. It's just a matter of time."

When asked about the two playing together upfront for Real Madrid, Benzema replied:

"Mbappe and I played very well together. I already said it in other games, we are compatible. Today [against Kazakhstan] we both were able to score. We have fun together, we are decisive, and we help the team by playing collectively."

Reports suggest that Real Madrid made bids of €160m and €180m in the summer for Kylian Mbappe. However, PSG were unwilling to let him leave as they wanted to win the Champions League. The Parisians even added the likes of Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos in the summer in a bid to achieve their ultimate goal.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra