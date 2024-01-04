"Embarrassing football club", "Crybabies" - Fans slam Arsenal as they lodge complaint to PGMOL over Bukayo Saka's treatment on the pitch

Rival fans have hit out at Arsenal after they complained to PGMOL over the rough treatment of Bukayo Saka by Premier League opposition.

The Daily Mail reports that the Gunners launched an official complaint to PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Board). This regarded Saka as not being adequately protected by referees.

Bukayo Saka, 22, is currently the third-most-fouled player in the league this season. Arsenal feel defenders aren't being appropriately punished for constantly targeting the England international.

This hasn't hampered Saka's form, with the young forward posting nine goals and 12 assists in 26 games across competitions. This follows a stellar 2022-23 campaign which saw him manage 15 goals and 11 assists in 48 games, and named the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said back in November that his winger would have to get used to his rough treatment. He said (via The Mirror):

"I don't think that's going to change, especially with the way he plays and the way he attracts players so he better get used to it because I don't think it's going to change."

Saka has missed just one game for his side this season due to a thigh problem. He sat out an impressive 1-0 win against Manchester City in October.

Still, it appears the Gunners have grown impatient with the Englishman being left floored game after game. Their stance and complaint has been met with mockery from fans on social media.

One fan labeled the north London outfit:

"What an embarrassing football club."

Another fan echoed those sentiments by recalling Eden Hazard's time in the Premier League with Chelsea:

"Bunch of crybabies. Hazard had that treatment for years and no one complained."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Arsenal's complaint about Bukayo Saka's treatment:

Piers Morgan urges Arsenal to stop 'whining' about Bukayo Saka's treatment and sign an enforcer

Piers Morgan wants Granit Xhaka back at Arsenal.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan wasn't impressed to hear about the club's complaint regarding Bukayo Saka's treatment. The Gunners fan advised Arteta to look at signing a new midfield enforcer and even suggested considering resigning Granit Xhaka.

Morgan posted on X:

"Embarrassing. Instead of whining about tough tackles, we need to sign a Vieira/Keane style enforcer who will dish it out even harder… or get Xhaka back."

Xhaka, 31, left the Gunners last summer and joined Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in a £21.4 million deal. That move came as somewhat of a surprise given the Swiss midfielder was excellent for Arteta's side last season.

The veteran midfielder managed nine goals and seven assists in 47 games across competitions during the 2022-23 campaign. He displayed his aggressive style of play throughout his seven years at the Emirates.