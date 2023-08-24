“Embarrassing” - Toni Kroos slams Gabri Veiga on Fabrizio Romano’s post for agreeing Saudi transfer

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos reacted negatively to Fabrizio Romano's post on Gabri Veiga's transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli. The transfer expert took to social media to share the latest developments around the player's move.

Romano reported that Celta Vigo have agreed to let go of the player. He also confirmed that Veiga has agreed personal terms with the Saudi Arabian club. Responding to Romano's post on Instagram, the Los Blancos midfielder wrote:

"Embarrassing."

The report suggests that talks with Al Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle, as well as the project, made the youngster's mind up. He was previously targetted by a host of Premier League clubs.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea were all interested in bringing Veiga to England. Italian giants Napoli were also reported to be close to signing the midfielder but the deal failed to materialize due to a change in terms.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Algeria international Riyad Mahrez are a few other names who completed moves to the Saudi Pro League side.

Former Celta Vigo coach Carlos Carvalhal sheds light on Al Ahli-bound midfielder Gabri Veiga's best position

Gabri Veiga

Former Celta Vigo manager Carlos Carvalhal opined that Gabri Veiga's best position on the football pitch. The midfielder is reportedly nearing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli (via Fabrizio Romano).

The Portuguese tactician admitted that the Spain U21 international was initially used as number 10. However, Carvalhal identified that he would be lethal in a slightly deeper midfield role. He told Sky Sports:

"I told him that if you play as a No 10 you will become a very good player. But if you play as a second midfielder and are able to keep doing this with goals and assists, you are probably unique in the world in the way that you move."

Veiga attracted attention from a number of top clubs around Europe in the ongoing transfer window. So far, the midfielder has made 56 appearances across competitions for Celta Vigo, managing 11 goals and four assists.