Emi Martinez reveals conversation with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe after nerve-racking 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Emiliano Martinez came under criticism as footage emerged of him mocking Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe following the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.

The duo, however, had a conversation on the field right after the culmination of the enthralling match. La Albiceleste won the game via penalties, with the scores level at 3-3 at the end of extra time.

Mbappe bagged a hat-trick and converted his penalty in the shootout as well. Martinez has now revealed what he told the French attacker after the FIFA World Cup final. Speaking to TyC Sport, the Aston Villa shot-stopper said:

"I told him that he had to be proud of the type of final he played. I have nothing but respect for him. I told him to look ahead because he had an amazing final. I told him he shouldn't be on the pitch regretting what happened. He didn't want to hear anything of course. He just lost a final. The one who should have been sitting on the pitch was me.'"

Emi Martinez was seen holding a doll with Kylian Mbappe's face on it during Argentina's victory parade. Mbappe was later quizzed about his reaction to the events. The Frenchman replied (via GOAL):

"Celebrations are not my problem, Don't waste energy on such futile things, the important thing for me is to give the best of myself for my club."

Martinez won the Golden Glove at the World Cup for his crucial contributions for Argentina in the competition. PSG's Mbappe ended the tournament as the top scorer with eight goals, bagging the Golden Boot as a result.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe recently shared his admiration for AC Milan

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe recently revealed that AC Milan was the only Italian club he might ever play for. This is not the first time the Frenchman has stated his admiration for the Rossoneri.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Mbappe previously said (via GOAL):

“My connection with Milan is special. As a child, I had an Italian nanny and I spent a lot of time with her family, all Milan fans. So, thanks to them, I also cheered for the Rossoneri and watched a lot of Milan games.”

