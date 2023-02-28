PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe names only Italian club he'd join if he were to ever play in Serie A

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has named AC Milan as the only club he would join if he were ever to play in Serie A.

The French superstar told a fan after The Best FIFA Awards on Monday that he would join the Rossoneri if he ever makes a move to Italy.

Kylian Mbappe was named in FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11 on Monday night, and after the ceremony held in Paris, a fan asked him to move to Serie A.

The PSG superstar was quick to reply that he would only move to AC Milan if he ever moved to Serie A.

AC Milan are known to be Mbappe's favorite team in Italy, and he made his love for the Rossoneri evident in an interview with Gazetta dello Sport last year.

The France international claimed that he had an Italian nanny as a child and spent time with her family, who were all Milan fans. The PSG superstar revealed that he supported the Rossoneri and regularly watched their games.

He told Gazzetta, as quoted by Football Italia:

“My connection with Milan is special. As a child, I had an Italian nanny and I spent a lot of time with her family, all Milan fans. So, thanks to them, I also cheered for the ‘Rossoneri’ and watched a lot of Milan games.”

The PSG superstar was also pictured in his younger years conducting an interview while wearing an AC Milan kit.

PSG find themselves in a tricky situation with Kylian Mbappe having just four months left to extend his contract for another year.

He reportedly signed a three-year contract with the French champions before the 2022–23 campaign. However, according to L'Equipe, it was a two-year contract with the French superstar having the option to extend for another season.

The situation effectively means that at the end of the season, the superstar will enter the final 12 months of his deal at the Parc des Princes.

Ronaldo Nazario backs 'special' PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to become Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's successor

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe to replicate the success of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said:

“I greeted him, we chatted a little. He is a very special boy and every time we see each other, we have a good relationship. It's just good to see him."

He recalled:

"I believe that we have had great players with spectacular talent over the years. Kylian is the guarantee of what Cristiano Ronaldo and, Messi have done... he will be the next to do it."

Mbappe was among the top contenders for the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year award for 2022 but ended up being the runner-up to club teammate Lionel Messi, who was voted the winner of the category.

