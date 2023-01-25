Emir of Qatar desperate to keep Lionel Messi at PSG amid rumors of exit: Reports

According to Le10Sport, the Emir of Qatar Tamim ben Hamad Al Thani is desperate to keep Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Argentine's contract with the Parisians is set to expire in the summer.

After La Albiceleste's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup last month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Messi has a verbal pact in place with the Parisian club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Gerard Romero, however, recently reported that Messi is far from renewing his contract with the French club.

The contrasting claims have left PSG fans in a tense situation. After a difficult first season in the French capital, Messi has managed to regain his form this season. He has scored 13 goals and has provided 14 assists in 21 games for PSG so far this campaign.

Stats24 @_Stats24



- Kylian Mbappe

- Neymar

- Lionel Messi



PSG has the most scoring trio in Europes top five leagues (all competitions)
- Kylian Mbappe: 25 goals
- Neymar: 16 goals
- Lionel Messi: 13 goals
54 goals in total and 4 goals more than Manchester City's top trio!

With Lionel Messi in their ranks alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Christophe Galtier's team are one of the strongest teams in the European circuit and are one of the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League.

With his experience in Europe's most elite Cup competition, Lionel Messi brings an extra edge to the team. Hence, fans of the Parisian club want to see the little magician stay put. Qatari Emir Hamad Al Thani is one of the fans as well.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made a bullish claim about PSG superstar Lionel Messi

PSG v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2: Lionel Messi

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni recently claimed that he hasn't seen any other player impact his teammates the way PSG superstar Lionel Messi does.

Speaking at the Universo Valdano show, Scaloni said (via MARCA):

"He is a football leader, you can see that, but when he speaks he says the right words, And I've never seen what he transmits to his teammates, not only as a footballer. In any person. It's difficult, I can talk about it, but people would have to experience what he transmits when he speaks."

He further added:

"How his teammates look at him, the way they look at him, with admiration... it's very difficult to explain."

FCB Albiceleste @FCBAlbiceleste



Do you believe in destiny? The two Lionels were destined to win the World Cup together.



Video Via

Scaloni: "The first pass that Lionel Messi received in the Argentine National Team was from me."
Do you believe in destiny? The two Lionels were destined to win the World Cup together.

Messi's first international trophy came under Scaloni at the 2021 Copa America in Brazil. Scaloni claimed Messi found comfort in playing with his international teammates during the competition. He said:

"He enjoyed that Copa America in Brazil a lot and above all he felt comfortable playing with his teammates, The feeling of being next to him is that you don't have to talk. You have to stay the same. De Paul stayed the same and he gets on well with him, Paredes, the young guys asked him questions that others don't ask him..."

