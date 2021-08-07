Emir of Qatar's brother confirms Lionel Messi will be signing for PSG

Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona shocked the footballing world. However, immediately after the announcement there was intense speculation regarding his next club.

It seems like the suspense is over. The brother of the Emir of Qatar in a tweet confirmed that Lionel Messi will be joining PSG soon.

Negotiations are officially concluded. And announce later #Messi #Paris_Saint_Germain pic.twitter.com/BxlmCfARII — خلـــيفة بـــن حمـــد آلــ ثانــــــي (@khm_althani) August 6, 2021

PSG's major stakeholder is the state owned Qatar Sports Investement (QSI) group and the owner is the ruler of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. With multiple reports stating that PSG are signing Lionel Messi, the above tweet from the Emir of Qatar's brother seems to confirm all the reports.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG are set to offer Lionel Messi a two-year contract with an option to extend until 2024. The PSG dressing room is also 'convinced' Lionel Messi could be making a huge move to Ligue 1 in the coming hours.

Paris Saint-Germain have been the only club to approach Leo and Jorge Messi directly since Thursday evening - not using intermediary. Dressing room also ‘convinced’ that Leo’s coming. 🚨🇦🇷 #Messi



PSG contract proposal will include an option to extend the agreement until 2024. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2021

PSG looking to add Lionel Messi to an already impressive squad

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final 3: Leg Two

PSG have been extremely active in this summer's transfer market. The Ligue 1 giants have already secured the signings of Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers while they splashed the cash on Moroccan right wing-back Achraf Hakimi.

The addition of Lionel Messi would be a huge boost for PSG in their bid to win an elusive UEFA Champions League trophy. The Barcelona legend, just like Sergio Ramos, has won 4 Champions league titles and brings a wealth of experience and winning mentality to this PSG side.

Lionel Messi's potential move to PSG will also see him reunited with former Barcelona teammate Neymar Jr. The duo, along with Luis Suarez, wreaked havoc in La Liga and it will be interesting to see what kind of impact the partnership between Messi and Neymar will have on Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

With Lionel Messi all but confirmed as a PSG player, the Parisian outfit should be the favorites to win the UEFA Champions in the coming season. It will take some time for fans to get used to seeing Messi in another jersey, but it will also be exciting to see how the Argentine legend adjusts to a new challenge.

