Emir of Qatar's brother sends Real Madrid strong message over Kylian Mbappe offer

Emir of Qatar's brother Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani has urged Real Madrid to agree on a specified price for Kylian Mbappe as soon as possible or compete in the new season with Gareth Bale.

Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani took to Twitter to urge Real Madrid to agree on Kylian Mbappe's price or be stuck playing Gareth Bale for the rest of the season. In his tweet, the Emir of Qatar's brother referred to Gareth Bale as a "golfer." His tweet read:

"If you agree to the specified price.. contact us, or complete the season with the golfer."

Real Madrid's interest in Kylian Mbappe is no longer a secret, with club president Florentino Perez wanting to make the 22-year-old forward his latest Galactico signing.

Real Madrid are planning to bring Mbappe in as early as possible and made a formal bid of €160 million. However, PSG haven't given Los Blancos or Mbappe the green light to negotiate further.

The Emir of Qatar's brother has also mentioned that Real Madrid will come back with another offer on Friday which would be their last chance to sign Mbappe this summer.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG offered Mbappe three separate contract proposals which were all turned down by the former Monaco forward. The 22-year-old World Cup-winner has already made it clear that he wants to play for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid face no competition to sign Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are ready to spend big money on Kylian Mbappe this summer despite the PSG forward having entered the final year of his contract. Los Blancos are aware that Mbappe wants a move to the Bernabeu and will do everything in their powers to sanction the deal before the end of the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Kylian Mbappe is ready to move to Real Madrid, be it this summer or in 2022 as a free agent. The 22-year-old superstar sees playing for Real Madrid as his childhood dream which is why he is turning PSG's contract down.

As things stand, Real Madrid face no competition from other European giants to secure the services of Kylian Mbappe. There were rumors that Liverpool were keen on signing the World Cup winner as well but those rumors have been brushed off by the Italian journalist.

However, time is not on Real Madrid's side at the moment with only a few days remaining before the transfer window slams shut.

