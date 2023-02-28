Emmanuel Petit names only club that can entice PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe right now

French legend Emmanuel Petit believes Real Madrid are the only club that can lure Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Mbappe joined Les Parisiens from AS Monaco on an initial loan in the summer of 2017. The transfer was then made permanent for an astronomical sum of €180 million the following year.

The France international has since been a key player for PSG, helping the club win 12 trophies. He, though, was widely expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract with the Parisians last summer.

A sudden turn of things saw the player put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions instead. He has thus continued to be a key player for the team, grabbing 29 goals and seven assists in 29 games across competitions so far this season.

Considering his status as one of the best players in the world, the 24-year-old is undoubtedly a priceless asset for Les Parisiens. They will be determined to retain his services for as long as possible.

Petit reckons Real Madrid are the only club that can prise the superstar away from the Parc des Princes. The French legend has urged his former employers Arsenal not to even make a move for Mbappe despite the Gunners' Premier League title push this campaign. He told Premier League Odds (via football.london):

"Arsenal should not go for Kylian Mbappe. The only club that can entice him right now, and probably ever, is Real Madrid."

Could Real Madrid reignite their interest in PSG superstar Mbappe?

There were claims that Mbappe's transfer u-turn last summer left Real Madrid upset. Los Blancos were tipped not to return for the former Monaco forward as a result.

However, the Frenchman remains a player of interest to the La Liga giants, according to The Athletic last month. The club, though, appear to be taking a more cautious approach after the events of last summer.

@MarioCortegana Real Madrid have not forgotten about Kylian Mbappe and Mbappe has not forgotten about Real Madrid.After a failed attempt to sign the 24-year-old last summer, #RMCF are proceeding with caution.But since the 2022 World Cup, there has been movement... Real Madrid have not forgotten about Kylian Mbappe and Mbappe has not forgotten about Real Madrid.After a failed attempt to sign the 24-year-old last summer, #RMCF are proceeding with caution.But since the 2022 World Cup, there has been movement...📝 @MarioCortegana

Meanwhile, there have been suggestions that the forward feels PSG have failed to keep the promises they made when he signed a new deal. Should he decide to leave Paris, Real Madrid are expected to be ready to snap him up.

It remains to be seen whether Les Parisiens will be open to parting ways with the FIFA World Cup winner this summer. With Lionel Messi possibly on his way out at the end of his contract, losing another superstar would be a huge blow to them.

