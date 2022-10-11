Kylian Mbappe keen on leaving PSG in January after 'completely broken' relationship with club: Reports

Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this January because his relationship with the Ligue 1 club is broken, according to Marca.

The French striker only signed a new three-year deal with PSG in May after intense speculation that he was set to move to Real Madrid with his contract expiring in June.

According to the prior source, Mbappe had made it clear he wanted to leave in July.

He is eyeing a departure in January, and the PSG hierarchy know this and have agreed to collaborate but with certain conditions.

Madrid are believed to not be an option as it has been made clear in conversations that Mbappe is to move anywhere except the Santiago Bernabeu.

The relationship between Parisian president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has been left sour after the latter's pursuit of the Frenchman.

Liverpool are a potential suitor as they were in for the forward earlier this year before Mbappe put pen-to-paper on a new deal with the Parisians.

The French striker believes that he has been betrayed by the reigning Ligue 1 champions, promises he was made upon signing his new contract have not been met.

Mbappe still desires a move to Madrid and he feels the political pressure swayed him towards rejecting them in May.

The forward has started the season in fine form, with 11 goals in 12 appearances across competitions.

Issues have taken hold at PSG for Mbappe this season

Problems in the Mbappe camp

Mbappe feels aggrieved with the PSG board for what he perceives as broken promises.

However, there were clearly problems building for the striker when he had on-the-field altercations with the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi.

During a 5-2 win over Montpellier in August, Mbappe wanted to take a penalty in which Neymar shot down his demands.

This led to widespread speculation of a frosty relationship between the pair.

A power struggle between Mbappe and Neymar alongside Messi were then reported, with the Frenchman believing he should be the leader of the team.

There have seemed to be no problems from a footballing standpoint off the back of this as the trio have flourished in all competitions.

Yet, Neymar was asked what his relationship with Mbappe was like whilst on international duty with Brazil in September.

The former Barcelona attacker hinted of a rift between the duo by simply replying:

"With Kylian?" Before saying: "Phew. I don't..."

George Addo Jnr @addojunr



When Neymar was asked about Mbappe In other news..When Neymar was asked about Mbappe In other news..When Neymar was asked about Mbappe 😂😂😂 https://t.co/YnYY761EBj

PSG currently sit top of the Ligue 1 table with eight wins and two draws in 10 fixtures.

They next face Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on October 11 and it will be interesting to see Mbappe's involvement following reports he wants out.

Poll : 0 votes