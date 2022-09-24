“Phew, I don’t” – Neymar responds to question on his relationship with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe in cold fashion

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar provided an ambiguous response when asked about his relationship with Les Parisiens' teammate Kylian Mbappe while away on international duty.

PSG have made a flying start to their 2022-23 campaign, with Christophe Galtier now at the helm. They have played 11 matches across all competitions this term and are yet to taste defeat.

However, not everything is going smoothly at the Parc des Princes, with Neymar and Mbappe seemingly not on good terms. A lot has been said about the duo's relationship this season.

Issues between the two PSG superstars rose to the fore after they fell out during the team's 5-2 win against Montpellier last month. The Brazilian was upset that the 23-year-old took a penalty ahead of him and went on to like controversial tweets about him.

The former Barcelona forward was also evidently angry at Mbappe after he refused to pass the ball to him during the Parisians' European win against Juventus. There have been suggestions this month that he is still upset with the France international.

Neymar was recently quizzed about his relationship with the former AS Monaco forward while away on international duty. However, he refused to provide an answer, hinting at a rift between the pair. The PSG superstar said after Brazil's 3-0 win against Ghana on Friday (September 23) [via The Daily Star]:

"With Kylian?" Before saying: "Phew. I don't..."

The 30-year-old went on to walk away from the press area, sparking further talk of issues between the two superstars. It is worth noting that the pair have played 121 matches together for Les Parisiens.

How have Neymar and Mbappe fared for PSG this term?

Neymar and Mbappe's ongoing feud has not affected their performances on the pitch. They have been pivotal to PSG's flying start to the season and their figures prove to be testimony to that.

The Brazilian has found the back of the net 11 times from as many games across all competitions for the Parisians this term. He has also provided eight assists for his teammates so far.

Mbappe, on the other hand, is yet to set a goal for his teammates this campaign. However, he has scored 10 goals in matches across all competitions.

It is worth noting that the pair have combined to net three goals for Galtier's side this term. However, it was Neymar who provided the assist on each of those occasions.

