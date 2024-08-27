Emmanuel Petit names three signings Arsenal must make to challenge Manchester City in PL title race 

Emmanuel Petit has named three key areas Arsenal must improve to increase their chances of winning the Premier League this season. He believes they need to add to their midfield, wing and striker positions.

Mikel Arteta's side made only two signings prior to the commencement of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign. They retained David Raya on a permanent deal after his successful loan spell last season and signed Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

The north Londoners announced Mikel Merino's arrival earlier today (August 27) from Real Sociedad. The 28-year-old midfielder, who helped Spain win the 2024 European Championships, has joined Arsenal in a reported £28 million move.

However, Petit believes the Gunners still need to make three crucial signings if they are to overthrow the reigning champions Manchester City. The former midfielder said (via GOAL):

"Arsenal still need another striker. Despite Kai Havertz's great start against Wolves, he can play alongside another goal threat. He's so happy in the team, the environment has helped him massively and he's playing with a lot of friends. Despite that, Arsenal need to win trophies this season, they need to buy a striker to take them there."

He added:

"Arsenal need to add more players in the squad to win the Premier League and Manchester City are still the standard they have to reach. They've added Savinho, who looks brilliant and is still the team to beat.

"I think this year will be the one for Arsenal, they've continuously improved for years and on the current trajectory, the gap between Arsenal and Manchester City will be barely anything. Arsenal need a winger, striker and midfielder to boost their chances of winning the league."

The north London side will next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on 31 August.

Pundit explains why Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has not signed a striker this summer

The Gunners came close to winning their first Premier League title in two decades last season and the season before. However, they fell short by only a handful of points on both occasions as Manchester City won it consecutively. Many have called for north Londoners to sign a prolific striker to help their cause, including Petit. There have been reports that Arteta himself is looking for a striker this summer.

However, former Chelsea midfielder Danny Murphy sees why the Spanish boss hasn't reinforced that position yet as he detailed the need for squad depth in other areas. The pundit wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

"While everyone has called for him to sign a traditional number nine, Arteta has signed an Italian defender, Riccardo Calafiori, and wants Spain midfielder Mikel Merino."

"I can see why. The marginal gains Arsenal are looking for is to have a squad where they can replace quality with quality when fatigue sets in. What cost them last year? The spell at Christmas when the fixtures piled up and they lost consecutive games to West Ham and Fulham."

"It's unfair and unrealistic to expect William Saliba and Gabriel to be fit and fully at it every single week. Calafiori can give them a breather. Likewise, Merino's arrival would mean Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey or Declan Rice can be rotated without standards being dropped."

The Gunners are third in the league standings, level on points with first-placed Manchester City and second-placed Brighton. They beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa both 2-0 in their first two games.

