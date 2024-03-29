Endrick chooses between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Real Madrid-bound Endrick has said he prefers Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe over Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

The 17-year-old has already made four appearances for Brazil and is considered one of the brightest young talents in world football. When asked to pick between Mbappe and Haaland, he told ESPN:

"I think.... I prefer Mbappe."

Mbappe and Haaland are considered among the best footballers in the world and look set to battle it out for Ballon d'Or awards for many years to come.

Haaland managed to win the treble in his first season at the Etihad, with City winning the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup last campaign.

The Norway international played a crucial role in their success, bagging 52 goals in 53 matches across competitions. He's continued that incredible form this season, striking 29 times in 34 appearances.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has been linked with a career-defining move to Real Madrid in the summer. At the age of 25, the attacker has already lifted the World Cup with France and is a key player for PSG.

Mbappe has scored 250 goals and assisted 106 from 297 appearances across competitions for the Parisians. He has won Ligue 1 title five times with his current employers but has yet to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Ronaldo Nazario wishes to see Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe (left) and Erling Haaland

Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo Nazario wishes to see Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Jude Bellingham play together for Los Blancos. While the French forward is poised to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Haaland seems fairly happy at Manchester City for now.

The Norwegian striker only arrived at the Etihad in 2022 and is contracted with the club till 2027. It's unlikely that he would consider a move away anytime in the near future.

However, former Brazil international Ronaldo wishes to see the trio together and said (via GOAL):

"If it happens it's going to be crazy. Watching Real Madrid playing with all of those players together. It will be an unbelievable team that will achieve remarkable things."

Ronaldo himself spent five years at Real Madrid, where he scored 103 goals and assisted 35. He won two La Liga titles at the Santiago Bernabeu, among other honors.