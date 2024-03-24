Endrick pays classy tribute to Manchester United legend, underlines Ronaldo Nazario landmark after first Brazil goal

Endrick has paid a classy tribute to Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton while breaking a Ronaldo Nazario record with his first international goal for Brazil.

Endrick had a big impact against England in their friendly at Wembley, after entering the game as a substitute 71 minutes in. Only nine minutes later, he gave Brazil the victory with the only goal of the game. Following Jordan Pickford's successful stop on a Vinicius Jr. effort, Endrick was there to score in the rebound.

With that goal, he became the youngest player to score for Brazil since Ronaldo Nazario and the youngest male player to score at Wembley Stadium. The fact that the occasion occurred on the 30th anniversary of Ronaldo's Brazil debut made it much more memorable.

The wonderkid talked about his feelings after scoring his first goal for Brazil at Wembley, hailing Manchester United football icon Sir Bobby Charlton. He said, after the game (via Metro):

"A guy who is an idol here is also Bobby Charlton, playing in the stadium that Bobby played, scoring on the day Ronaldo debuted. These are very important memories for me."

Sir Bobby Charlton will always be remembered for his amazing career, which included 106 caps for England and winning the World Cup and European Cup at Wembley.

Endrick further added:

"I was just thinking about that (the goal), I couldn’t think about the game anymore, it even hurt me a little. It’s a unique memory. My family is here, my girlfriend, my managers. I’m not much of a crier, I’m holding back, but it’s something unique and I’m very happy."

Manchester United and other clubs eye the 'new Endrick'

Manchester United and several elite European teams are keen on Palmeiras' youth talent Thalys, who has been referred to as the "new Endrick." The 18-year-old attacker is gaining attention and is now estimated to be worth €30 million, and could be on his way out of Brazil.

Despite not having participated in a senior game yet, Thalys is showing his potential by training with Palmeiras' first squad. Manchester United, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Juventus are reportedly monitoring him, according to AS (via Manchester Evening News).

Old Trafford's interest follows a quiet January transfer window brought on in part by the club's ownership changes and adherence to Financial Fair Play regulations. However, they will be looking to acquire new players this summer, and there is a chance that Thalys could be the next prodigy to join the Manchester giants.