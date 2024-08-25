"Endrick should start ahead of Mbappe", "Ancelotti learned from his mistakes" - Social media reacts as Real Madrid defeat Valladolid

Fans on social media shared their opinions as Real Madrid beat Real Valladolid 3-0 on Sunday (August 25) at the Santiago Bernabeu in their second La Liga game of the season.

Following a goalless first half, Madrid opened the scoring through Federico Valverde - assisted by Rodrygo - in the 50th minute. Brahim Díaz doubled the score for the hosts with an assist from Eder Militao in the 88th.

Endrick, making his competitive debut for Los Blancos, came off the bench to replace Kylian Mbappé in the 86th minute. He netted his team's third goal from an assist by Brahim Díaz moments before the final whistle.

Fans took to social media followingl Madrid's first La Liga victory of the season. While some celebrated the win, others hailed the squad. Here are some reactions on X:

One fan wrote:

"Endrick should start ahead of Mbappe"

Another added:

"Ancelotti learned from his mistakes and used the talent sitting on the bench."

"What a game 🔥," chimed in another fan.

One posted:

"Endrick is world class"

Another tweeted:

"Endrick might be better than Mbappe for the team 💔"

"Endrick deserved every bit to that moment and goal," posted another.

One wrote:

"Never beating the 2nd half fc allegations"

While another wrote:

"We got the 3 points, which is all that matters today. But, there’s clearly a lot of work to do. Slowly but surely, we will be firing on all cylinders and be unstoppable! #HalaMadrid"

Following the win over Valladolid, Los Blancos are third in the league table with four points, havong drawn 1-1 at Mallorca in their opener.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hails Endrick after Valladolid win

Following the victory over Valladolid, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti hailed the 18-year-old Endrick for his "very big potential." He said about the Brazilian attacker (via MadridXtra on X):

"Endrick looks very good. He has very big potential. He showed that with his goal."

Ancelotti also heaped praise on Federico Valverde, who was given the No. 8 shirt by the now retired Toni Kroos. The Los Blancos coach said (via MadridXtra on X):

"Fede Valverde is irreplaceable. Toni Kroos has chosen the perfect player to take the number #8."

Real Madrid play UD Las Palmas in their next La Liga fixture on August 29 at the Gran Canaria Stadium.

