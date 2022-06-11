England international kicked out of home by partner after splashing £55,000 on escort he 'fell in love' with: Reports

An unnamed England men's national team footballer has been kicked out by his partner after his alleged relationship with an escort came to light.

According to an exclusive story carried by The Sun, the player, who is a household name, spent £55,000 on the blonde escort he reportedly 'fell in love' with.

It has been claimed the England international provided £35,000 in seven months to see the escort whenever he wanted. Additionally, he spent £20,000 in presents for her, which included a £2,500 necklace.

If reports are to be believed, the player also received obscene pictures from the escort after bombarding her with messages, even while he was looking after his kids.

To make matters worse, he allegedly visited the escort while pretending to see his sick mother once. Soon, his partner grew suspicious of him, especially after arriving home late on a few occasions while smelling of perfume.

He was also reportedly 'protecting his phone' at all times, raising doubts over his whereabouts. The Englishman was eventually caught cheating after his partner inspected his phone while he was in the shower.

She saw the photos and messages sent to the partner and reportedly told her friends:

“[He was] getting pics of the s**t at the exact time he had kids at soft play. The dirty w*****”.

After confronting the full international, the woman decided to kick him out of the house before leaving to stay with her parents.

However, the report also mentions that she could be prepared to give the footballer another chance if he promises to turn his Snapchat location on at all times so she can know where he is.

England set to face Italy in UEFA Nations League clash

After two games in the UEFA Nations League, England sit rock-bottom in Group A3. The Three Lions suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Hungary in their opening game, before salvaging a late draw against Germany on Tuesday.

In stark contrast, their next opponents Italy are the leaders of Group A3. The Azzurri shared the spoils with Germany in a 1-1 draw during their opening game before beating Hungary 2-1.

Understandably, this would effectively be a crucial clash for England if they are to stay alive in the UEFA Nations League. Gareth Southgate will be determined to ensure his troops are in the best possible shape and unaffected by the latest scandal that has rocked the team.

