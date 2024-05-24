England star forced to awkwardly pose for new Three Lions clothing gear despite not being selected by Gareth Southgate for Euro 2024

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was awkwardly asked to pose for England gear despite not making the country's Euro 2024 squad.

The 26-year-old posed alongside Conor Gallagher and Aaron Ramsdale for Marks & Spencer's formal wear, which will be donned by the England squad off the pitch. Of the three, Rashford was the only one who wasn't named in Gareth Southgate's provisional list (via SPORTbible).

The decision comes after the Red Devils star's poor performances this season, which has seen him score just eight goals in 42 matches across competitions. Speaking about Rashford's exclusion, Southgate said (via SPORTbible):

"These are difficult calls- you are talking about players who are very good players who have been an important part of what we have done.

"With Marcus, I feel players in the same area of the pitch have had better seasons, it's as simple as that."

Rashford would have likely occupied a position on either flank, where several England wingers have excelled in the Premier League this season. For instance, Phil Foden, who may be used there, has contributed 27 goals and 11 assists across competitions for Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has racked up 20 goals and 14 assists across competitions in the 2023/24 season. Other attackers, including Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, are certainly ahead of Rashford.

Overall, Rashford has recorded 60 caps for his country, from which he's bagged 17 goals.

Erik ten Hag backs Marcus Rashford to bounce back after being left out of England's Euro 2024 squad

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford will come back strong after he failed to make England's provisional list for the upcoming Euro 2024.

The winger still has an important FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday (May 25) before the season comes to a close. Speaking about Rashford's exclusion from the Euro 2024 team, Ten Hag said (via GOAL):

"He looks good. That is a career, ups and downs, a down can also give fuel and that is what I see in training, he will be highly motivated. Speak with your feet, highly intelligent, he has had a big career, I'm sure he will get over this and get more goals."

Till date, Rashford has made 401 senior appearances for Manchester United, bagging 131 goals and 64 assists. He's won the Europa League and FA Cup once each with the Red Devils, among other honors.