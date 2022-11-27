England WAGs rack up £20,000 bar bill during booze-filled late night party inside £1billion luxury cruise ship after 6-2 win over Iran in FIFA World Cup opener: Reports

According to Daily Star, WAGs of the England national team players generated a £20,000 bill after the Three Lions' 6-2 win against Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, on 21 November.

They reportedly partied in a luxury ship worth £1 billion. Harry Maguire's wife Fern, Jack Grealish's girlfriend Sasha Attwood, Kyle Walker's spouse Annie Kilner, and Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison were among the people present in the cruise.

A source told media outlet The Sun (via Daily Star):

“They’re on a premium drinks package whilst on board the cruise liner. It was all paid for before they arrived in Qatar. But they were ordering bottles of champagne at £250 a pop as well as cocktails. They then hit the karaoke and were belting out Three Lions and Sweet Caroline. They had an absolute blast and drank so much the bar was restocking the following morning.”

The luxury ships in Doha cost up to £6,000 for premium packages. There are a total of 6,672 guests that were present on the ship.

The party reportedly took place after England's spectacular display in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup. Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, and Jack Grealish got on the scoresheet in that game for Gareth Southgate's team.

They were, though, held to a goalless draw in their latest game against the United States in the FIFA World Cup.

England manager Gareth Southgate reacted to the goalless draw against USA in 2022 FIFA World Cup

England manager Gareth Southgate shielded his players following his team's goalless draw against the United States in their second match of the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to the media after the game, Southgate said (via The Guardian):

“Of course I want our fans to go home happy. I want our fans at home to have a smile on their faces. We didn’t quite manage to achieve that tonight. But people are going to react how they’re going to react. I can’t let that affect how I feel about the team or how the team feels."

He further added:

“The objective is to qualify. We have three games to do it. I would imagine most of the teams in the competition will take three games to do it. We have to stay calm in these tournaments. We’ve been through this before. I’m sure there will be a lot of noise; this is the tournament of external noise. But we’re on track. We have a bit to do. We can still improve. That’s going to be our target.”

England dominated ball possession in the first half (62 percent) but failed to capitalize. The second half saw the USA becoming more assertive. Overall, USA had more shots at goal (10) and corner kicks (7), and even hit the woodwork once. England forced more saves from the opposition goalkeeper (3 to 1). But it came to nothing as far as goals were concerned.

