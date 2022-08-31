"England will be a problem" - Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United star will be worried about his spot in the national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that defender Harry Maguire could be worried about his spot in the England national team for the upcoming World Cup. He stated that if the centre-back continues to be benched for his club, he might not find a spot in the national side.

Manchester United's club captain Maguire, 29, started their first two matches of the season but both appearances came in losing causes. They lost 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion and were then hammered 4-0 by Brentford.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Erik ten Hag has a message for Harry Maguire 🗣️ Erik ten Hag has a message for Harry Maguire 🗣️ https://t.co/GeJAy5QJgk

Manager Erik ten Hag then chose to start Raphael Varane instead of Maguire, along with Lisandro Martinez, in defense. The duo have looked solid so far in consecutive wins over Liverpool and Southampton.

Ferdinand believes if Maguire continues to remain on the bench this season, it could affect his chances of getting into the England national side. On his Vibe with Five podcast, the former Manchester United defender said (via Manchester Evening News):

"The centre-back partnership have played two games now and you go ‘woah’, Harry Maguire’s sitting there and scratching his head thinking not even about United, probably thinking United immediately now but he’s looking long-term and thinking England."

He added:

"'I could not be in the England team because I won’t be playing if this continues if these two strike up the partnership that it looks like it’s mustering up together now, I won’t play for not only Man United but England will be a problem for me’.

"If I’m Harry Maguire, there’s concern for me there but Erik ten Hag has to be selfish and think about one thing and Man United, that’s it."

Ferdinand also claimed that going by Ten Hag's comments, Varane and Martinez are likely to keep their place in the starting lineup. He said:

"I think the way he spoke about Varane in the first game, his experience, what he brought to the team and other players, I think it’s quite telling that he’s going to be the first name on the teamsheet in terms of a defender and Martinez has got the shirt at the moment and he doesn’t look like he’s going to let that go."

Maguire has played 46 matches for England so far. Despite struggling at club level last season, he was able to keep his place in the national team.

Manchester United set to complete sixth signing of the summer

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are set to sign goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle United. The Slovakian will join with an option to buy worth £5 million.

Excl: Manchester United are set to sign Martin Dúbravka, here we go! Full agreement reached, loan deal with buy option £5m not mandatory. It's agreed with Newcastle and player side. Dúbravka will travel tonight, medical on Tuesday.

He will become Manchester United's sixth signing of the summer.

They have already signed Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro. The Red Devils have also announced that they have reached an agreement to sign Antony from Ajax.

Manchester United will next face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on September 1.

