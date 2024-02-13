English journalist gives update on Manchester United's pursuit of PL attacker amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester City

talkSPORT football correspondent Alex Crook thinks Manchester United may try and get a deal sorted quickly for Michael Olise due to interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Red Devils have seemingly set their sights on Crystal Palace attacker Olise amid a fine campaign for the young Frenchman. The 22-year-old has bagged six goals and three assists in 11 games across competitions.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will have the backing of minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team in the summer. The Dutch coach is expected to make plenty of changes to his squad with his attack potentially being bolstered.

Jadon Sancho is currently out on loan at Borussia Dortmund and his United career looks to be over. Antony has struggled for form since joining from Ajax for £82 million in August 2022.

Thus, Olise looks to be a target for Ten Hag and Crook reckons they may be working on the deal already. He told mufcMPB:

"I think Manchester United will be working on this deal actively behind-the-scenes. Man City and Chelsea have also shown interest, so I think United will want to try get that deal done early if they can."

Metro reports that Olise would rather join the Red Devils than Chelsea this summer. The Blues activated a £35 million release clause in his prior contract last summer but he ended up signing a new four-year deal with Palace.

Manchester United want to make Olise their first signing of the Ratcliffe era. His new contract includes an undisclosed release clause but it's believed to be significantly more than £35 million.

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United's Mason Mount's struggles following his arrival from Chelsea

Mason Mount has endured an injury-plagued campaign.

Mason Mount was Ten Hag's first signing of last summer's transfer window. The English midfielder arrived in a reported £60 million (including add-ons) deal from Chelsea.

The England international has struggled with fitness issues and a lack of form during his Red Devils spell. He's only appeared 12 times across competitions, with one assist to his name.

Ten Hag feels for Mount amid his frustrating season at Old Trafford. The Dutch coach said (via BBC Sport):

"He was struggling from the second game of the season. He returns for a period and then picked up another injury, so of course that's not great."

Ten Hag added:

"That is very frustrating for him and I really feel for him, so I really want to be there for him because he had such high expectations - and I had high expectations."

Mount was viewed as one of English football's most exciting attackers during his time at Chelsea. The 25-year-old conjured up 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 games but has been unable to replicate his form at Stamford Bridge with United.