“English media hype” “Could get Caicedo for cheaper” - Arsenal fans fume as West Ham set ridiculous Declan Rice price tag 

Arsenal fans are outraged by reports suggesting that West Ham United will demand £90 million for Declan Rice this summer.

Rice, 24, has emerged as the Gunners' top transfer target amid his superb season with West Ham. The Hammers captain has scored four goals and provided as many assists in 46 games across competitions.

According to the Daily Mail (via Sky Sports), Arsenal are set to open talks with David Moyes' side to sign Rice in a £90 million deal. He has rejected contract extension offers from Irons and has a year left to run on his current deal.

Mikel Arteta's side are keen to bolster their squad ahead of their return to UEFA Champions League football. Rice's stock has grown season after season in the Premier League and he has been instrumental at the London Stadium.

The England international has made clear his desire to play in the Champions League during his career. He said during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar (via the Guardian):

“I’ve been playing consistently well for my club and I feel like I really want to keep pushing. I see my friends here who are playing Champions League and for big trophies."

Declan Rice may get his wish with the Gunners seemingly willing to spend £90 million on his services. However, the club's fans aren't overly enthused by the amount of money being spent on the midfielder.

One fan thinks the English media's hype over Rice has led to such an astronomical fee being mooted:

"Declan is a good player but not what Arsenal needs, i retype, 'NEEDS' what's the difference between Tielemans and Declan? The answer is 'English media hype'. They are both average players, say a 60 or a 65, Afc needs a proper DM, there are players in Vieira & Keane's form now."

Another fan thinks Arsenal could sign Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo for cheaper:

"Could get Caicedo for cheaper."

Here's how Twitter reacted to talk of the Gunners being willing to offer £90 million for Rice in the summer:

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Arsenal are set to open talks with West Ham over a £90m swoop for Declan Rice 🤑 Arsenal are set to open talks with West Ham over a £90m swoop for Declan Rice 🤑

Milos NS @MilosNSNS @SkySportsPL Am I the only one who thinks that is too much? @SkySportsPL Am I the only one who thinks that is too much?

Based_Opitionz @BOpitionz so many better options for half the price outside England @SkySportsPL 90mso many better options for half the price outside England @SkySportsPL 90m😂so many better options for half the price outside England

Arsenal are joined by Manchester City in their pursuit of Declan Rice

Pep Guardiola once hailed Rice as an exceptional player.

Declan Rice has also garnered interest from Manchester City with reports suggesting they are monitoring the Arsenal target. It is stated that the Gunners are favorites to secure his capture but City are keeping tabs.

The Englishman may be viewed as a potential replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, with the German seemingly heading out of the Etihad. His contract expires at the end of the season and Barcelona are interested in signing him as a free agent.

City boss Pep Guardiola appears to be massive fan of the West Ham captain. He lauded him in November 2021, telling BBC Sport:

“Declan Rice is an exceptional player.”

Rice continues to become one of the Premier League's most sought-after talents. He will almost certainly be on the move to one of English football's heavyweights in the summer.

