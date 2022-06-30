"Enjoy this comeback and then we’ll see" - Romelu Lukaku's lawyer sends transfer message to Chelsea after Inter Milan loan move 

Romelu Lukaku's lawyer Sebastien Ledure has given Inter Milan fans hope that their client will make his loan move from Chelsea permanent.

Sedure was speaking to Sky Sport Italia (as reported by Football Italia) and was quizzed about the Belgium international's future, to which he replied:

“We don’t know. Nobody can talk about what happens a year from now. Let us enjoy this season, enjoy this comeback and then we’ll see. The important thing is he is back and he’s very happy. That’s what matters for now.”

He spoke to the media soon after completing the deal and stated that his client was happy with the move.

"We signed the documents a few minutes ago, it’s all done. We are all very happy and also tired, but it’s all OK. We’re very happy with this move.”

He also revealed that all parties involved in the deal had to be discreet about it due to the potential complications involved.

“Nobody believed at the beginning, everyone said it was impossible, so we had to be discreet and work in the shadows. It’s what we did, so did Chelsea and Inter. This is the result, Big Rom is back and we already know it’s going to be a success.”

Lukaku returned to Inter Milan on loan just one year after moving to Chelsea to become the most expensive signing in the club's history.

Inter will cover Lukaku's full salary. €8m guaranteed fee plus add-ons to Chelsea. Official soon. Romelu Lukaku, on his way to undergo medical tests in Milano this morning then Inter will announce the deal completed with Chelsea on loan until June 2023.Inter will cover Lukaku's full salary. €8m guaranteed fee plus add-ons to Chelsea. Official soon. Romelu Lukaku, on his way to undergo medical tests in Milano this morning then Inter will announce the deal completed with Chelsea on loan until June 2023. 🔵🇧🇪 #CFC Inter will cover Lukaku's full salary. €8m guaranteed fee plus add-ons to Chelsea. Official soon.

However, things did not work out well and the 29-year-old struggled to fit in at Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku could rediscover his confidence at Inter Milan after disastrous Chelsea spell

Romelu Lukaku struggled for most of the last season and failed to reach the heights that many expected from him.

He looked out of place in the squad and openly stated his desire to return to San Siro, much to the chagrin of Chelsea fans, in a Sky Italia interview.

Things went downhill from there and the former Anderlecht man scored only three goals in the 13 matches that he played after that ill-advised interview.

Lukaku will be returning to familiar surroundings and where he arguably played the best football of his career. The Belgium international was unstoppable at times in his previous two-year spell and was the driving force behind Inter Milan's surprise Serie A win in 2021.

He was also genuinely embraced by the fans, something he has not experienced in a long while. He will be hoping he can continue from where he left off.

