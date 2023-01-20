“Enough problems in life but owning PSG is not one of them” – Fans salute Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring first-half brace against Lionel Messi and PSG

Football fans worldwide were treated to a thrilling first-half match between Cristiano Ronaldo-led Riyadh All-Star Eleven and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Saudi Arabia. The first half ended in a 2-2 draw, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a wonderful brace after a Lionel Messi opener for PSG, making millions of fans worldwide go crazy over it.
The match got off to a strong start for PSG, with Messi scoring the opening goal, however, Ronaldo quickly responded with a well-taken penalty to level the score. The Portuguese striker then scored another goal on a rebound to put his team ahead. Fans were thrilled to see the two superstars going head-to-head, and Ronaldo's brace was met with much excitement.
Fans are ecstatic to see the 37-year-old Portuguese international enjoying his game in Saudi Arabia after he joined Al-Nassar in a staggering €200 million per year deal.
Here are some of the fan reactions after Ronaldo scored a brilliant first-half brace against a star-studded PSG side:
Fans are buzzing across social media, claiming that the former Manchester United legend owned his long-time rival, Messi, despite playing with a mediocre side.
Some fans even claimed that Ronaldo's first-half brace against one of the biggest teams in Europe proves that he is the real 'GOAT'.
In his pre-presentation press meeting at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo claimed that his business in Europe is done and he has arrived in Saudi Arabia to take on a new challenge.
However, after his brace against PSG, fans claimed that the Portuguese international still has enough to compete in Europe, pleading with their favorite player to return to Europe.
Overall, the game in Saudi Arabia is a great success and an excellent opportunity for fans to see two of the greatest footballers of all time in action. Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half brace against Messi and PSG will hype up his upcoming Al-Nassr debut and fans will be thrilled to see him play week in and week out.
Fans euphoric as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face off for possibly the last time
Football fans around the world were in for a treat as they witnessed two of the greatest players of all time, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, face off in a friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Riyadh All-Star Eleven.
The game encountered a Lionel Messi goal and a Cristiano Ronaldo brace in the first half, and fans were euphoric to see both players on the same pitch, possibly for the last time. The two superstars have shared a healthy rivalry for over a decade, chasing each other's records and winning titles for club and country.
However, 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo and 35-year-old Lionel Messi are in the final leg of their professional careers, and fans are happy to see their favorite players go head-to-head for probably the last time ever.