“Enough problems in life but owning PSG is not one of them” – Fans salute Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring first-half brace against Lionel Messi and PSG

Football fans worldwide were treated to a thrilling first-half match between Cristiano Ronaldo-led Riyadh All-Star Eleven and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Saudi Arabia. The first half ended in a 2-2 draw, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a wonderful brace after a Lionel Messi opener for PSG, making millions of fans worldwide go crazy over it.

The match got off to a strong start for PSG, with Messi scoring the opening goal, however, Ronaldo quickly responded with a well-taken penalty to level the score. The Portuguese striker then scored another goal on a rebound to put his team ahead. Fans were thrilled to see the two superstars going head-to-head, and Ronaldo's brace was met with much excitement.

Fans are ecstatic to see the 37-year-old Portuguese international enjoying his game in Saudi Arabia after he joined Al-Nassar in a staggering €200 million per year deal.

Here are some of the fan reactions after Ronaldo scored a brilliant first-half brace against a star-studded PSG side:

Dr Yash  @YashRMFC Ronaldo may have enough problems in life but owning PSG is not one of them Ronaldo may have enough problems in life but owning PSG is not one of them https://t.co/c0j6R6R3Aa

Fans are buzzing across social media, claiming that the former Manchester United legend owned his long-time rival, Messi, despite playing with a mediocre side.

Trey @UTDTrey CRISTIANO RONALDO IS OWNING MESSI THE GREATEST EVERRRR AHHHHH CRISTIANO RONALDO IS OWNING MESSI THE GREATEST EVERRRR AHHHHH

Some fans even claimed that Ronaldo's first-half brace against one of the biggest teams in Europe proves that he is the real 'GOAT'.

Minaahilsatti @minaahilsatti twitter.com/yashrmfc/statu… Dr Yash  @YashRMFC

RONALDO WITH THE BRACE!!! RONALDO WITH THE BRACE!!!🐐https://t.co/DC3V6KGy3O Ronaldo is owning the PSG with an average team and yet you ask who is the GOAT Ronaldo is owning the PSG with an average team and yet you ask who is the GOAT🐐❤️ twitter.com/yashrmfc/statu…

Humaid @humaidM7 #Ronaldo Love the fact that Cristiano is loved so much by his current teammates and the crowd. He deserves the respect and love not senseless hate. Love the fact that Cristiano is loved so much by his current teammates and the crowd. He deserves the respect and love not senseless hate. 🐐 #Ronaldo https://t.co/GkvHPGDTxP

In his pre-presentation press meeting at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo claimed that his business in Europe is done and he has arrived in Saudi Arabia to take on a new challenge.

However, after his brace against PSG, fans claimed that the Portuguese international still has enough to compete in Europe, pleading with their favorite player to return to Europe.

W @_common_W_ Nah man he still has it .

There’s still a lot of time left , come back to Europe @cristiano . Nah man he still has it . There’s still a lot of time left , come back to Europe @cristiano .

Leo🇮🇹- Fan @Vettel_AMR The fact Cristiano Ronaldo managed to score against the best team in the world with “ballon dor favourite Messi 🤣🤣🤣” with a terrible team proves what Ferguson said. Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t a system player. The fact Cristiano Ronaldo managed to score against the best team in the world with “ballon dor favourite Messi 🤣🤣🤣” with a terrible team proves what Ferguson said. Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t a system player.

ivy @ivyfell4u Ronaldo can go head to head with Goku. Ronaldo can go head to head with Goku.

Overall, the game in Saudi Arabia is a great success and an excellent opportunity for fans to see two of the greatest footballers of all time in action. Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half brace against Messi and PSG will hype up his upcoming Al-Nassr debut and fans will be thrilled to see him play week in and week out.

Fans euphoric as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face off for possibly the last time

Football fans around the world were in for a treat as they witnessed two of the greatest players of all time, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, face off in a friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Riyadh All-Star Eleven.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo during what could be their final game against each other. 📸 - Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo during what could be their final game against each other. https://t.co/m4SRkbYM7G

The game encountered a Lionel Messi goal and a Cristiano Ronaldo brace in the first half, and fans were euphoric to see both players on the same pitch, possibly for the last time. The two superstars have shared a healthy rivalry for over a decade, chasing each other's records and winning titles for club and country.

However, 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo and 35-year-old Lionel Messi are in the final leg of their professional careers, and fans are happy to see their favorite players go head-to-head for probably the last time ever.

TC @totalcristiano Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi for probably the last time ever. Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi for probably the last time ever. https://t.co/ofaKNyj7Gz

