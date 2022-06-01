“Entertainment guaranteed on and off the pitch” – Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin reacts to hilarious Twitter thread comparing him with vibrators

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin reacted to a hilarious series of tweets comparing him to a vibrator.

Allan Sain-Maximin, now 25, joined the Magpies as a 22-year old from Ligue 1 club Nice. He has 12 goals and 14 assists in 93 appearances across all competitions for the Tyneside outfit and is one of the most entertaining players in the league.

The French winger is known for his skills and pace but is also one of the more inconsistent players around. Considering his tendency to produce entertainment on the pitch, the 25-year old produced a hilarious moment on Twitter when he recently responded to a tweet.

The tweet in question compared the winger to a vibrator. The overall thread included a series of pictures comparing the player to vibrators of different shapes and sizes. In response, Allan Saint-Maximin claimed that he was producing “entertainment” both on and off the pitch.

Newcastle United set for crucial season under new owners

After an ownership change, Newcastle United are one of the richest clubs in the football world. The Magpies are set to see a return to their former glory days in the coming time, although the transformation might not be as quick as initially expected.

Eddie Howie has done a remarkable job of steering the club to the 11th position in the EPL season. The manager is expected to continue the development in the coming time with the club expected to make some major moves this summer.

Some of the biggest names have already been linked with the club, with even Kylian Mbappe being linked at one point (according to the Express). While those names might prove to be difficult to attain, the club is expected to make quite a few exciting signings and have also brought about a shuffle in the staffroom.

Newcastle United FC @NUFC



An agreement has been reached with Brighton & Hove Albion to release him from his current contractual obligations with immediate effect. #NUFC are delighted to announce that Dan Ashworth will become the club’s sporting director.An agreement has been reached with Brighton & Hove Albion to release him from his current contractual obligations with immediate effect. 🤝 #NUFC are delighted to announce that Dan Ashworth will become the club’s sporting director.An agreement has been reached with Brighton & Hove Albion to release him from his current contractual obligations with immediate effect.

Regardless, as the recent past has proved, good finances do not necessarily guarantee success and the club will be required to bring about smart changes in the coming time.

Newcastle United were linked to innumerable players including the likes of Antonio Rudiger (as per HITC), Robert Lewandowski, and Kalidou Koulibaly (as per The Sun). Most of the deals are not expected to come to fruition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far