Newcastle plan to offload 7 players to fund move for Manchester United-linked striker - Reports

Newcastle are reportedly planning to sell seven players to raise the funds required to sign Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski, a Manchester United target. The Polish striker is reportedly open to the prospect of leaving the German club. He has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Newcastle United, among others.

According to 90min as per football365.com, Lewandowski could leave Bayern this summer if the German giants sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old is considered one of the brightest prospects in Europe, and the ideal replacement for Lewandowski at Bayern.

Lewandowski's representatives have reportedly opened talks with Manchester United over a potential move to Old Trafford for the Polish striker this summer. United are set to join United in the race to sign Lewandowski this summer.

The Magpies have vastly improved under Eddie Howe recently. Newcastle have climbed out of the relegation zone. they are currently in 14th place in the Premier League table, having won five of their last six games.

The club seem to be heading in the right direction under Howe. Newcastle are likely to sign some world-class players in the summer transfer window to continue their progress.

Reports suggest Newcastle could undergo a 'major clearout'. Miguel Almiron, Dwight Gayle, Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden, Ciaran Clark, Emil Krafth and Karl Darlow could all be jettisoned this summer. The Premier League club could look to use the funds from the sale of the aforementioned players to land Lewandowski.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are bracing for the potential departure of Edinson Cavani. The 34-year-old's contract with the club runs out at the end of the season.

According to The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo could also leave United if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils are therefore likely to prioritise signing a No.9 this summer.

Lewandowski is widely considered one of the best strikers of his generation. The 33-year-old has scored 333 goals in 363 appearances for Bayern Munich. He has won seven Bundesliga titles, three DFB Pokals and a Champions League title with them.

Lewandowski has scored 39 goals in just 34 appearances across competitions this season. With his contract with Bayern expiring in 2023, he could be open to a new challenge.

Real Madrid could pip Manchester United and Newcastle United to Robert Lewandowski's signature

According to AS, Real Madrid are likely to beat Manchester United and Newcastle United in the race to sign Robert Lewandowski.

The Pole reportedly has his heart set on a move to Los Blancos. He has reportedly asked his agent Pini Zahavi to prioritise a move to the Spanish giants this summer.

(Source: AS) Robert Lewandowski intends to leave Bayern Munich. His dream is to go to Real Madrid.(Source: AS) 🚨 Robert Lewandowski intends to leave Bayern Munich. His dream is to go to Real Madrid. 🇵🇱(Source: AS) https://t.co/ULWH8nkcGv

Zahavi is believed to have established a close relationship with Madrid's hierarchy after brokering David Alaba's move to the La Liga club on a free transfer last season. Real Madrid lack cover and competition for veteran striker Karim Benzema. So Carlo Ancelotti's side are expected to sign a world-class striker this summer.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland as well. They could, however, attempt to sign Lewandowski if Bayern beat them in the race to sign Haaland.

