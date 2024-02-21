Enzo Fernandez beats every single Premier League player including De Bruyne in one stat since joining Chelsea

Despite taking time to adapt to life at Chelsea, 23-year-old midfielder Enzo Fernandez is finally playing up to his potential, as evident by one of his recently reported stats.

According to statistics website WhoScored, the Argentinian has supplied more accurate long balls in the Premier League since his arrival than anyone else, including Manchester City stalwart Kevin De Bruyne.

Enzo Fernandez's arrival at Stamford Bridge after winning the 2022 World Cup unfortunately coincided with one of the worst runs in Chelsea's recent history. The Blues have continued to languish in the middle section of the Premier League table, occupying 10th place at the time of writing.

Nevertheless, the ex-Benfica player has started to find his footing in west London, as showcased by his stunning free-kick against Aston Villa in the FA Cup. Having cost Chelsea a reported sum of €121m, Enzo Fernandez has managed to notch seven goals and one assist in 31 appearances across all competitions this term.

Furthermore, he has managed to provide the most accurate long balls in the league since his arrival, eclipsing the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes in the process. In total, the Argentinian midfielder has recorded an impressive 230 long balls since January 2023, putting him well and above his Premier League peers in this department.

Enzo Fernandez recently expressed his desire to stay at Chelsea

Despite having signed for Chelsea just a year ago, rumors linking Enzo Fernandez with an exit have started surfacing. According to a recent report by Spanish media outlet SPORT, the 23-year-old midfielder was seemingly considering pushing for a move to Catalan giants Barcelona.

However, Enzo has since come out to refute such claims, publicly affirming his desire to continue at Stamford Bridge for a long time. Speaking to ESPN following his side's emphatic win over Crystal Palace on February 12, the youngster stated (via GOAL),

"I don't want to leave Chelsea. I'm feeling very good here with my teammates and the coaching staff. I will continue here for as long as they want me to. I don't know where those rumours came from... but I totally deny them."

The Argentina international has played in all but three matches for the Blues this term. Moreover, Enzo Fernandez currently has a whopping seven-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, which is set to keep him in London until 2031.